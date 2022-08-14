Teenage boy dies after going into sea in Skegness

Get the free Morning Headlines email for news from our reporters across the world Sign up to our free Morning Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

A teenage boy has died after getting into difficulty in the sea in Lincolnshire.

Lincolnshire Police was called to reports of a child in trouble off the coast of Skegness at around 6.15pm on Saturday.

A search was carried out by officers and coastguard and the boy's body was recovered at around 11.30pm.

No further details about the teenager have been given.

Superintendent Lee Pache said: “We received a high volume of calls for missing people on the coast yesterday.

“At one point, within two hours, we received 10 calls.

“All of those who were reported missing, other than the child who sadly died, were located safe and well.

“Our thoughts are with the boy’s family.”

At least two people died over the weekend after getting into open water during the sweltering heatwave.

A man died after getting into difficulty in a stretch of water in Lakeside Doncaster, South Yorkshire, on Saturday.

Tens of thousands of Britons have been travelling to the coast and beauty spots with lakes to cool off during the sweltering conditions, which have seen temperatures in excess of 30C in many parts.

Beachgoers enjoy the warm weather in Brighton (Gareth Fuller/PA)

Forecasters said the heatwave was set to continue in the south on Sunday.

However, thunderstorms are expected in northern parts of the UK, with yellow warnings in place from noon on Sunday until 6am on Monday for most of Scotland and Northern Ireland, and from 10am until midnight for Wales and England.

“As we move into Sunday, a slight change with low pressure starting to arrive from the south,” Mr Stroud said. “There is an increasing risk of some isolated showers across Devon and Cornwall, very early on Sunday.

“Most places still generally dry and fine, with some strong August sunshine, with those temperatures rising rapidly during the course of Sunday morning and into the afternoon.”