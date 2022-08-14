Teenage boy dies after going into sea in Skegness
At least two dead after getting into open water amid sweltering heatwave
A teenage boy has died after getting into difficulty in the sea in Lincolnshire.
Lincolnshire Police was called to reports of a child in trouble off the coast of Skegness at around 6.15pm on Saturday.
A search was carried out by officers and coastguard and the boy's body was recovered at around 11.30pm.
No further details about the teenager have been given.
Superintendent Lee Pache said: “We received a high volume of calls for missing people on the coast yesterday.
“At one point, within two hours, we received 10 calls.
“All of those who were reported missing, other than the child who sadly died, were located safe and well.
“Our thoughts are with the boy’s family.”
At least two people died over the weekend after getting into open water during the sweltering heatwave.
A man died after getting into difficulty in a stretch of water in Lakeside Doncaster, South Yorkshire, on Saturday.
Tens of thousands of Britons have been travelling to the coast and beauty spots with lakes to cool off during the sweltering conditions, which have seen temperatures in excess of 30C in many parts.
Forecasters said the heatwave was set to continue in the south on Sunday.
However, thunderstorms are expected in northern parts of the UK, with yellow warnings in place from noon on Sunday until 6am on Monday for most of Scotland and Northern Ireland, and from 10am until midnight for Wales and England.
“As we move into Sunday, a slight change with low pressure starting to arrive from the south,” Mr Stroud said. “There is an increasing risk of some isolated showers across Devon and Cornwall, very early on Sunday.
“Most places still generally dry and fine, with some strong August sunshine, with those temperatures rising rapidly during the course of Sunday morning and into the afternoon.”
