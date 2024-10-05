Your support helps us to tell the story Support Now Find out more Close Our mission is to deliver unbiased, fact-based reporting that holds power to account and exposes the truth.



A woman was caught selling toxic bottles of banned skin-lightening products following an international investigation.

Ofure Patience Ehizode admitted selling products containing dangerous chemicals known to cause serious health problems through her business EllaGold Ltd.

During a search of her home, trading standards officers at Barnet Council seized more than 3,500 products in February 2023, after being tipped off by the Swedish authorities that she was selling cosmetics that included banned ingredients.

Appearing at Willesden Magistrates Court, Ehizode, of Heywood Avenue in Colindale, was given a 12-month community order and a fine of £16,814 on Thursday 26 September.

She had pleaded guilty to 15 counts of breaching Cosmetics Products Enforcement Regulations 2013 on behalf of herself and the company, of which she is the sole director.

Leader of Barnet Council, Barry Rawlings, said: “Illegal skin-lightening products are highly dangerous and can cause serious health problems. We’re determined to protect our residents and ensure those caught selling them are brought to justice.

“I’d like to thank our trading standards team for taking robust action in this case and sending a clear message that selling these products will not be tolerated.”

Recent research has found that skin lightening is popular among people from Black, Asian and minority ethnic communities, but many are unaware of the health risks including increased chances of skin cancer, plus liver and kidney damage.

Colourism, a form of prejudice based on skin appearance, is often the reason behind skin lightening, studies have highlighted, with it being common in the UK, as well as the US, plus parts of the Caribbean, Africa and beyond.

The use of skin-lightening products is growing, and they are popular among women and some men with darker skin complexions from African, Asian, Latin American and Caribbean backgrounds.

Although some are legal, many are banned in the UK because they contain toxic substances that are harmful to health and cause permanent skin damage.

Some of the products seized by trading standards officers were found to contain hydroquinone, which causes premature ageing and weakening of the skin and liver damage.

Hydroquinone also increases the risk of skin cancer.

This comes after an eBay vendor based in south London received a suspended prison sentence in May for selling over 20,000 bottles of harmful skin-lightening products.

Politicians and campaigners have called on the government to clamp down on the sale of these items.