Why this Yorkshire market town is the happiest place to live in the UK

A market town in North Yorkshire has been named the UK’s happiest place to live in 2025.

Skipton is the gateway to the Yorkshire Dales and is surrounded by scenic views as a result. Recorded in the Domesday Book of 1086, it has a well-preserved 11th-century castle overlooking its centre and boasts a traditional high street, a shopping arcade, a museum, and an array of independent shops.

The survey, conducted by Rightmove, saw Skipton residents rank their hometown particularly highly for its access to nature and green spaces, the friendliness of the people, and access to essential services such as schools.

People also praised Skipton for the strength of its community, saying they can be themselves there. The combination of natural beauty and a friendly community is what makes the town of around 15,000 people special, according to Dave Forshaw, who runs live music bar and record shop Skipton Sound Bar.

Originally from nearby Halifax, Mr Forshaw moved to Skipton in the 1990s and has made it his home, which he describes as “picturesque and beautiful”.

Reacting to the town topping the survey, he told The Independent: “It's a beautiful town, and we do have a lot of tourists who come, but the folks that live here are just lovely, lovely people.

open image in gallery Skipton is a market town and civil parish in the Craven district of North Yorkshire, England ( Getty )

“It's just such a nice place to be. It's on the edge of the Yorkshire Dales - a two-minute drive and you're in some of the most beautiful countryside, or as Yorkshire people say, you're in God's country.”

For Andrew Goodall, who runs the Wooly Sheep Inn pub, Skipton’s happiness is down to the people who live there.

About the survey, he told The Independent: “It’s wonderful to see. We live in a beautiful place and it’s nice to see a positive reaction.

“Everyone here is polite, everyone is happy, everyone enjoys living here. It’s great to have positive publicity like this.”

Skipton boasts plenty of pubs, cafes and independent shops, which make it both a great place to live and a huge draw for tourists, according to Mr Forshaw.

He said: “We're obviously very proud of what we do. We are a music venue and record shop and we bring a lot of people into the town.”

open image in gallery Dave Forshaw outside Sound Bar in Skipton ( Sound Bar )

About his fellow independent businesses, Mr Forshaw added: “With it having quite a small population, it’s good that the town is so nice, so we get a lot of tourism and that really supports a high street.

“You know you know what's going on with high streets in towns up and down the country, but Skipton high street has no empty shops. That's a rarity these days.”

Those responding to the survey were also happy with the affordability of the area, feeling they earn enough to live comfortably.

The average asking price for a home in Skipton is £326,093, which is lower than the current national average of £364,833, Rightmove said.

The town also gets name recognition from Skipton Building Society. With its principal office located near the castle, it is a major employer in the area.

Ian Rigarlsford, who works in corporate affairs at the building society, said: “Skipton is a place where community genuinely means something, and that’s what makes living and working here so special.

open image in gallery The Bolton Abbey Estate, at the edge of the Yorkshire Dales National park, near Skipton ( AFP via Getty Images )

“The friendliness of the town, the accessibility of green spaces, and the incredible backdrop of Skipton Castle and the Yorkshire Dales all contribute to a quality of life that’s hard to match.

“From lunchtime walks to simply enjoying the views from our office, the balance this town offers is remarkable.

“It’s no surprise Skipton has been named the happiest place to live. It’s a town where people look out for each other, and that spirit creates a truly rewarding place to call home.”

Richmond-upon-Thames and Camden, both in London, were placed second and third respectively in Rightmove’s 2025 “happy at home” index.

Residents of Richmond also ranked it highly for its access to nature and essential local services, as well as non-essential amenities such as restaurants and shops, Rightmove said.

It added that this year’s study marks the first time Camden has taken a “podium spot” in 14 years of the research being collected.

Colleen Babcock, Rightmove’s property expert, said: “Each year our study celebrates all the different things that make us feel happy with where we live – our neighbours, green spaces, having access to important services.

“A lot more goes into choosing an area to live other than the home itself. Being within easy reach of nature and green spaces regularly comes out as an important factor for people, along with having friendly neighbours and feeling you can truly be yourself where you live.

“It’s great to see the town of Skipton getting the attention it deserves this year, having ranked highly in previous studies.”