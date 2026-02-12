UK population and benefit claimants: What do the official figures show?

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The UK population is estimated to have grown by nearly three million between 2020 and 2025, official figures show, not by 12 million as stated by Manchester United co-owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe.

In an interview for Sky News broadcast on Wednesday, Sir Jim said: “The population of the UK was 58 million in 2020, now it’s 70 million – that’s 12 million people.”

The UK population in mid-2020 stood at an estimated 66.7 million, according to the Office for National Statistics (ONS), not 58 million.

It had climbed to just under 69.5 million by mid-2025, an increase since 2020 of almost 2.8 million.

The UK population reached 58 million in mid-1995, not in 2020, and passed 59 million in 2001.

The population has grown by 12 million since mid-1991, when it stood at an estimated 57.4 million, not since 2020.

Sir Jim also told Sky News: “You can’t have an economy with nine million people on benefits.”

The latest available figures from the Department for Work & Pensions (DWP) show there were 8,400,344 people in Britain claiming universal credit (UC) in December 2025.

A further 233,170 people in Northern Ireland were claiming UC as of August 2025, according to the latest data from the Department for Communities.

These figures are snapshots of different moments in time, but together they suggest at least 8.6 million people across the UK were likely to be claiming universal credit towards the end of 2025.

Universal credit is the main means-tested benefit available in the UK and has replaced the mixture of benefits previously in place, such as income support, jobseeker’s allowance, housing benefit and tax credits.

Almost all claimants of these previous benefits have now been moved to UC, with this process due to be complete by the end of March 2026.

Universal credit is available for people in work who are on low incomes, as well as those who are out of work or cannot work.

Of the 8.4 million UC claimants in Britain in December 2025, 2.2 million were in work, DWP figures show.

Some 4.2 million were classed as not being required to work, which includes people in full-time education, over the state pension age, with a child under the age of one or who are considered to have no prospect of work for health or disability reasons.

A further 1.5 million were looking for work while just under 0.5 million were planning or preparing for work, meaning a total of 6.2 million claimants were either not required to work or not in work.

Separate data published by the Department for Work & Pensions gives a breakdown of UC claimants by immigration status.

The latest figures, for October 2025, show 84.3% of claimants are British and Irish nationals or people who live or work in the UK without any immigration restrictions.

Some 9.2% of claimants have EU Settlement Scheme settled status, with a right to reside in the UK.

A further 2.6% had indefinite leave to remain in the UK, while 1.5% were refugees and 0.6% had come by safe and legal humanitarian routes including under the Ukraine and Afghan resettlement schemes.

Around 0.9% of those on UC had limited leave to remain in the UK – covering those with temporary immigration status – while the remaining 0.8% included those who were either no longer receiving UC payments or had no immigration status recorded on digital systems.