Broadcaster Jo Wilson celebrates two years cancer-free with Race for Life

A sports broadcaster has said she is celebrating two years being cancer free as she prepares to take part in Cancer Research UK’s annual Race for Life.

Sky Sports presenter Jo Wilson, 40, was diagnosed with stage three cervical cancer in 2022.

She underwent treatment after the diagnosis and was declared cancer free in May 2023.

This year, she is taking part in a Race for Life event in her home country of Scotland.

She said she is “super-excited” to join the race, which takes place in Glasgow on Sunday.

In a video message posted on Instagram, Wilson said she was about to set off for one of her last training sessions before the race.

She said: “I am super-excited to be doing the Race for Life up in Scotland this year with ScottishPower, their partnership’s in its 13th year now, and that partnership has raised over £40 million, which is just incredible.

“I am so pleased to get involved again, particularly because I’m now celebrating being two years cancer free.

“I got that news earlier this month, and it just feels like such a massive milestone to reach.

“I did the Race For Life last year in Regent’s Park, London, and it was incredible. It was such a great event.

“I live in London but Scotland is my home, so it’s brilliant to go back up to Scotland to take part in the Glasgow Race For Life. It’s the biggest of all the events.”

Wilson, who has been a presenter for Sky Sports News since 2015, previously told how she had been for a smear test in June 2022, with further tests confirming the following month that she had cervical cancer, which had spread to two of her lymph nodes.

She said: “I don’t think you ever expect to be diagnosed with cancer, as much as we hear the stats that it affects one in two people, but you just don’t think you’re going to be one out of the two.

“It was a massive shock, I was terrified.

“I’d just had a little girl, which made it so much worse. The first thing I asked was ‘am I going to die?’, because I didn’t want her to be without a mother.”

Now she has hit the two-year mark, Wilson is grateful to be back at full health, but said recovery was no easy feat.

“A lot of people talk about treatment and how ill it makes you, but the recovery took me about a year to feel fit again and less tired,” she said.

“I would say now I feel much more like my old self. There are side-effects that I’ll be dealing with for life however, such as early menopause.

“I’m a 40-year-old woman, so I’m feeling that much sooner than I should have done, but I’m getting back into fitness, I’m back at the gym and I’m playing a lot of padel.”

She says she will undergo an annual check-up each year, and while she is glad to have recovered, she worries the cancer may eventually return.

She said: “I think as the years go on, something I’m living with is this fear of it coming back, and I think that anxiety will always be there, and for my family as well.

“I’ll sometimes get a little niggle and immediately start thinking the worst, so that anxiety is there as the years go on, but each milestone I reach being cancer free I feel that anxiety will continue to get a little less.”

The presenter encouraged others to get involved with the Race for Life event in Glasgow.

She said: “If you haven’t done one before, if you haven’t watched one before, they really are just an event like no other.

“Everyone comes together, whether you’re celebrating your own milestone, your own cancer journey, whether you’re supporting a loved one going through cancer, whether you’re remembering a loved one that we’ve lost to cancer, or just simply supporting and raising awareness for what is a great cause.

“It’s honestly one of the most joyful and uplifting experiences, such a sense of community, everyone coming together for the same reason, and I’m really excited to experience it all in Glasgow on Sunday.”

Anyone interested in signing up for the event can do so on Cancer Research UK’s website.