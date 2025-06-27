Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A university student has been tragically killed in a skydiving incident in Devon, with family and friends remembering him as a "true original".

Adam Harrison, a 30-year-old chiropractic student at Bournemouth Health Sciences University, died on Friday, 13 June, near Dunkeswell Aerodrome.

Mr Harrison, who was from Bournemouth, died along with Belinda Taylor, 48, after their parachute failed to open.

In a moving statement, Mr Harrison’s family and friends said: “From the very first moment you met Adam, you felt it – that spark. He didn’t simply enter a room; he lit it up.

“With boundless energy, an infectious laugh, and a natural warmth that made everyone feel like a lifelong friend, Adam was a true original.

“He was, as so many have said, ‘one of a kind’, a beautiful soul whose kindness and charisma left a mark on everyone lucky enough to know him.

“Adam had a way of turning ordinary days into unforgettable adventures. Whether he was swinging through trees at Go Ape, chasing dreams in the sky as a tandem instructor, or lifting spirits at every party, he carried a joy that was impossible to ignore. He made life feel lighter – funnier, freer, more alive.

open image in gallery Adam Harrison died in a skydiving incident near Dunkeswell Aerodrome ( Family Handout/PA )

“He approached everything he loved with passion – from skydiving and snowboarding to spontaneous adventures and silly jokes.

“He was always chasing joy, and he brought others along for the ride. Even in life’s toughest moments, Adam chose light.”

Mother-of-four Belinda Taylor, from Totnes, also died in the incident, which is now the subject of an investigation.

In a statement, Skydive Buzz said it was “heartbroken” by the incident and was fully co-operating with the investigation.

It said: “Our deepest condolences go out to the families, friends, and everyone affected by this devastating event.

“As per standard procedure, the relevant authorities were contacted immediately, and the appropriate investigation protocols were initiated without delay.

“A British Skydiving Board of Inquiry will now investigate the accident.

open image in gallery Mother-of-four Belinda Taylor, from Totnes, also died in the skydiving incident ( Family Handout/PA )

“Once complete, a report – including conclusions and any recommendations – will be submitted to the coroner, the police, the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA), the British Skydiving Safety & Training Committee (STC), and other relevant bodies.

“Safety is, and always has been, our top priority. We are fully co-operating with the investigation and continue to uphold the highest possible standards in everything we do.

“No further details will be provided at this time. We respectfully ask for privacy for all those affected, including our team, during this incredibly difficult time.”

The Civil Aviation Authority confirmed it was aware of the incident but could not comment further due to the ongoing investigation.

A spokesman added: “We will work closely with the relevant authorities to understand what happened and are awaiting the report into the incident.”