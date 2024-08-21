Support truly

“Gosh, the cozzie livs has got me having a menty b lately and I’ve been ab-rav for a jackie p with some tommy k but everything is just so spenny atm!”

“Hundy p mate.”

If this interaction bamboozles you, then you may be among the growing number of people mystified by the abbreviated slang increasingly popular among Gen Z and Millennials.

Phrases such as “clausy phobes” (claustrophobia), “sally c” (salad cream), or even “I’m having a menty b after checking my banky b” (having a mental breakdown at the state of one’s bank balance) might leave many scratching their heads but to some Britons it has become common parlance.

According to a new survey, from tour company Evan Evans, the abbreviations risk leaving many behind.

Tony Thorne, language consultant at Kings College London has researched slang and how generational overlap between Baby Boomers, Gen-X (born mid-60s to late 70s) Millennials, Gen-Z (born mid-1990s-2010) and Gen-Alpha (2010-2015) has led to language contention.

He believes that “cringe lingua” such as “savvy b” (sauvignon blanc) and “cozzie livs” (cost of living) derives from the online ‘hun’ generation – a Mumsnet-inspired subculture that runs rampant with the frivolous and facetious use of “gorg” and”‘mwah” when typing furiously on WhatsApp – an etymological by-product of the “live, laugh, love” philosophy.

It extends to the humble “jackie p” (jacket potato) with a squirt of “tommy k” on top – a money-saving meal when everything is so “spenny” (expensive) – and even the simple affirmative “hundy p” (one hundred percent).

Users of these phrases are attributed to this broadly Millennial subculture who make silly jokes online – who Thorne says tend to be white, young, and upper-working class to lower-middle class women.

He said: “The online phrases such as ‘platty jubes’ and ‘savvy b’ mock the formal language that oppresses us and we see this with young people when they move into the world of work and professionalism.

“The language of work can be psychologically oppressive and naturally our reaction is to mock it.”

Tony Crowley, a professor of linguistics, shed further light on the evolution and proliferation of British slang.

“All language is both exclusive and inclusive at the same time,” he said. “Traditionally, you’re not in the group if you don’t know the code. Now, you can know of words through social media but it doesn’t mean you’ll adopt and use them.

He added: “Using informality sets a relationship with someone based on trust and language is always about signalling relationships.”

This year saw the emergence of “genny lec” for the general election, following on from “cozzie livs” for the cost of living crisis – both of which seek to take the sting out of our national malaise through comic and quickfire phrasing.

In 2020, “the rona” kept us confined as the Covid-19 “panny d” (pandemic) took hold.

Experts say such abbreviation is particularly British trope, finding a way to lift the mood and to be more creative and informal in discussion.

Thorne said it was important to differentiate between ‘huns’ subculture and Gen Z and Gen Alpha who have adopted a more aggressive slang using phrases derived from text speech choosing to use ‘IKYFL’ - ‘I know your f**king lying’ and ONG for ‘On God’ to emphasise conviction.

This explains the evolution from early text-speak such as “LOL” (laugh out loud) and “IMHO” (in my humble opinion) to very online jargon such as “rizz” (charisma, charm, or chat-up skill) or “mid” (average, underwhelming).

Both linguists agreed that these abbreviations are always novel to their users; coining a phrase gives each generation an expression that belongs to them.