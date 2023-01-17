Get the free Morning Headlines email for news from our reporters across the world Sign up to our free Morning Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

A rare silk banner proclaiming the abolition of slavery in the British empire in 1834 is to be sold at auction.

The blue and gold silk banner reads ‘August 1, 1834 Slavery in the British Dominions Utterly and for every Abolished’.

The Slavery Abolition Act freed more than 800,000 enslaved Africans in the Caribbean and South Africa as well as a small number in Canada.

It had received Royal Assent on August 28, 1833 but did not take effect until August 1, 1834.

The law became a source of inspiration and hope for abolitionists and enslaved people in other nations, particularly the United States.

The banner is one of many ‘cabinet of curiosity’ items assembled by a London dealer in mechanical and scientific antiques.

They were collected in the 1980s and 90s during frequent visits to antiques fairs, markets and shops in the UK, Europe and America.

It is expected to bring £1000-£2000 at the January 18 event at Chiswick Auctions.

Head of sale Austin Farahar said: “I’ve not seen one before - doubtless many similar pennants and banners were made at the time to mark the event but very few appear to have survived.

‘’Textiles associated with emancipation are much rarer than other commemoratives such as pottery mugs and jugs.

‘’Generally prices for slavery memorabilia have been rising - driven by interest from US museums and institutions that are keen to improve their holdings of material relating to the experience of African Americans.’’