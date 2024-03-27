Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Less than seven hours of sleep linked to greater risk of high blood pressure, study shows

Women are more likely to develop the condition than men, according to the preliminary findings

Canqi Li
Wednesday 27 March 2024 12:05
Sleep-deprived individuals have a higher risk of developing hypertension, according to the new study

Sleep-deprived individuals have a higher risk of developing hypertension, according to the new study

(PA)

Less than seven hours of sleep has been associated with a 7% increased likelihood of developing high blood pressure, early research reveals.

Analysing data from more than a million people from six different countries, the study showed that this likelihood rises to 11% with less than five hours of sleep.

The research team stated that no age-based differences have been found in the association between the amount of sleep and high blood pressure.

Kaveh Hosseini, assistant professor of cardiology at the Tehran Heart Center in Iran, said: “Getting seven to eight hours of sleep, as is recommended by sleep experts, may be the best for your heart too.”

Apparently not having enough sleep is more risky for women

(Getty Images/iStockphoto)

Presented at the American College of Cardiology’s Annual Scientific Session in the US, the preliminary findings also show that women have a 7% higher risk of developing the condition compared to men.

But Hosseini warned that while this difference is statistically significant, they are “not sure it’s clinically significant” - emphasising the need for further research.

People whose data the study examined did not have high blood pressure at the start of the study and were on average followed up in five years.

The link between sleep and high blood pressure was obtained after statistically adjusting for factors like heart disease risk, sex, education, smoking status and weight.

Researchers of the study also advise people to talk to their healthcare provider about their sleep patterns, as conditions like sleep-related breathing disorders have also been shown to relate to cardiovascular diseases.

