80 migrants rescued in English Channel after boat capsizes
The coastguard has launched a search and rescue operation after the boat overturned
About 80 migrants have been rescued in the English Channel after the boat they were travelling in capsized off the coast of Kent.
Border Force, the coastguard and lifeboat crews raced to the scene after the alarm was raised.
No fatalities have been reported at this stage and it is so far unclear whether anyone will need to be taken to hospital.
The Coastguard has confirmed that it has scrambled two helicopters to the incident in the Channel and the RNLI has dispatched lifeboats.
A spokeswoman said: “HM Coastguard is co-ordinating the response to a small boat incident in the Channel this morning, June 6.
“Coastguard helicopters from Lydd and Lee-on-Solent and RNLI lifeboats have been sent.”
The RLNI said: “Dover RNLI all-weather lifeboat and Walmer inshore lifeboat were tasked by HM Coastguard to launch this morning to an incident in the English Channel.”
The Home Office said on 4 June that 234 people crossed the Channel on small boats on Tuesday 4 June, taking the total for 2024 up to 10,745.
This is 41.2 per cent more than up to the same point last year (7,610), and 7.6 per cent more than the previous record year in 2022 (9,984).
More to follow on this breaking news story…
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments