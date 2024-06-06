80 migrants rescued in English Channel after boat capsizes

Get the free Morning Headlines email for news from our reporters across the world Sign up to our free Morning Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

Morning Headlines email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

About 80 migrants have been rescued in the English Channel after the boat they were travelling in capsized off the coast of Kent.

Border Force, the coastguard and lifeboat crews raced to the scene after the alarm was raised.

No fatalities have been reported at this stage and it is so far unclear whether anyone will need to be taken to hospital.

The Coastguard has confirmed that it has scrambled two helicopters to the incident in the Channel and the RNLI has dispatched lifeboats.

A spokeswoman said: “HM Coastguard is co-ordinating the response to a small boat incident in the Channel this morning, June 6.

“Coastguard helicopters from Lydd and Lee-on-Solent and RNLI lifeboats have been sent.”

The RLNI said: “Dover RNLI all-weather lifeboat and Walmer inshore lifeboat were tasked by HM Coastguard to launch this morning to an incident in the English Channel.”

The Home Office said on 4 June that 234 people crossed the Channel on small boats on Tuesday 4 June, taking the total for 2024 up to 10,745.

This is 41.2 per cent more than up to the same point last year (7,610), and 7.6 per cent more than the previous record year in 2022 (9,984).

More to follow on this breaking news story…