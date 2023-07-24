Snakes on a train: Commuter panic as stowaway reptile causes chaos

Get the free Morning Headlines email for news from our reporters across the world Sign up to our free Morning Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Train passengers got a fright when a stowaway snake was spotted onboard a Shipley to Leeds service.

The runaway reptile, which has now been identified as a corn snake, was seen slithering near the door of one of the train carriages on Saturday as if looking for a way out.

One train passenger called scenes on board the service ‘chaotic’ as passengers started to notice the reptile.

Twitter user Sophie Johnstone shared a photo of the snake and said: “OH LORD there is an actual SNAKE on this train.”

She added: “Chaotic scenes on the Shipley to Leeds train. Snake moves. Carriage moves.”

Another Twitter user, James T, later wrote that the snake was “now being looked after by the RSPCA” but added “we’re still at a loss as to where it has come from though. All very bizarre. Never a dull day on the railway!”

Just a month ago the RSPCA warned that more snakes were escaping in the UK because of the hot weather.

Everyone was up and out of their seats on the train from Shipley to Leeds when a snake was spotted slithering around (Sophie Johnstone/Twitter)

The animal welfare charity warned anyone who keeps snakes as a pet to keep an eye on them as calls to its hotline reached record levels.

Senior scientific officer at the RSPCA, Evie Button, said the snakes’ bid to break free into the wild was largely influenced by the weather.

“The warmer they are, the more active they are so that’s why they escape a lot more in summer,” she told The Sunday Times.

Last year, the RSPCA still received more than 100 calls each month about escaped snakes.

The organisation issued a similar warning earlier this month, saying: “Snakes are excellent escape artists and will take the opportunity of a gap in an enclosure door, or a loose-fitting lid to make a break for it.”

The snake was pictured by the train carriage door as if it was trying to escape (Sophie Johnstone/Twitter)

“Another reason why more snakes escape in the summer is that some owners take them outside to take advantage of the natural sunlight,” the statement read.

“While sunlight is good for reptiles, the RSPCA urges owners to ensure that their pet is kept secure when doing so, as they can warm up and move very quickly on a sunny day.

“Many of the snakes the RSPCA’s officers are called to collect are thought to be escaped pets.”

Corn snakes are native to America and are most often found in Florida and other southeastern parts of the US.