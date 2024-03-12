Snake the length of a fully grown giraffe dumped with 26 others by road

Get the free Morning Headlines email for news from our reporters across the world Sign up to our free Morning Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

More than two dozen snakes, including one that is 17ft (5.2m) long, have been found dead, dumped beside a road in rural Wales.

The RSPCA is appealing for information after 27 snakes and four chickens were discovered dumped at the side of a road in boxes, bin bags and pillowcases.

The snakes, which ranged in length from 1ft (1m) to 17ft (5.2m) – equivalent to the height of a fully grown giraffe – were found in Waterston, Pembrokeshire, in south-west Wales.

RSPCA inspector Keith Hogben said it was one of the worst cases he has had to deal with in 25 years.

He said: “The snakes ranged from 1ft to 17ft in length and were all in various forms of decomposition.

“I believe all the snakes are of a constrictor type.

“There were also four dead white chickens found alongside the snakes that I believe were most likely food for the larger snakes.

“I think I can honestly say this is one of the worst things I’ve dealt with in 25 years.

“It is very sad to think that these poor snakes could have been suffering for some time.

“This must have been awful for the person who found them.”

Mr Hogben said he is now looking to arrange post-mortem examinations on some of the snakes, to help determine what might have caused their deaths.

The RSPCA is also carrying out inquiries to try and find where they came from.

– Anyone with information can contact the RSPCA inspectorate appeal line on 0300 123 8018, quoting log number 01233065.