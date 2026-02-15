Snow warning in force as flooding expected in more than 70 areas

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A yellow snow warning is in force in part of the UK as flooding is expected in more than 70 areas.

A series of warnings have expired throughout the weekend, but a new snow warning is in force covering parts of eastern England until 4pm on Sunday.

Meanwhile, the Environment Agency has urged the public to remain vigilant amid the ongoing flood risk.

There were 74 flood warnings and 162 flood alerts in place across England on Sunday morning.

Jonathan Day, flood duty manager at the Environment Agency, said more than 24,000 homes and business have been protected but about 330 have been flooded.

The snow warning for eastern England says “a spell of snow may lead to some disruption to travel”.

It adds: “Rain moving eastwards through Sunday morning is likely to turn increasingly to sleet and snow.

“Slushy accumulations of 1cm or so are likely, with a chance of 2-4cm should snow turn briefly heavier, this more likely for the Lincolnshire Wolds and parts of Norfolk and Suffolk.”

Met Office meteorologist Greg Dewhurst said Sunday will have a blustery start for many and outbreaks of showery rain, with some hill snow.

Milder air will move into the South West and parts of Cornwall and Devon could reach 12C, while it will be about 4C or 5C in the east, he said.

Next week will bring unsettled and blustery conditions with showers across the whole of the country, which will ease into Tuesday, then another weather system will arrive on Wednesday bringing more unsettled weather. Thursday is expected to be drier.