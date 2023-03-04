Mapped: Where snow is set to fall as weather warnings issued

Get the free Morning Headlines email for news from our reporters across the world Sign up to our free Morning Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Yellow weather warnings for snow and ice have been issued for parts of the UK next week as sub-zero temperatures hit the UK.

The mercury is expected to plummet across the country at the start of next week, with lows of -3C in Scotland and -2C in parts of England.

The Met Office has warned as much as 10cm of snow could fall in northern parts of Scotland. Areas covered by the yellow warning on Monday and Tuesday have also been warned icy conditions could cause travel disruption.

Areas in the east of England will also face snowfall next week, according to the forecaster.

The maps below reveal where snow is forecast to fall on Monday and Tuesday:

Temperatures are likely to stay well below average throughout much of next week, with the chance of snow expanding further south in England by Wednesday looking ever more likely.

The exact position and timing of the wintry weather could change as milder air attempts to move in from the south west.

The UK Health Security Agency is encouraging people to stay warm and look out for those most vulnerable from the freezing tempretures - such as people with medical conditions or over the age of 65.

This comes as the UKHSA issued Level 2 and Level 3 Cold Weather Alerts for the whole of England ahead of next week.

Travel disruptions are at high risk in Scotland and parts of East England from next week (Getty)

Deputy Chief Meteorologist from the Met Office, Chris Almond, said: “Very cold air will spread across the UK from late on Sunday through early next week.

“This brings with it snow even to low levels in the north and east through Monday and Tuesday, and in excess of 10cm could accumulate, most likely on high ground in the north, but also settling for a time at lower levels.

“With freezing overnight temperatures and the risk of ice, there’s a risk of some travel disruption and wintry hazards are likely to persist through much of next week, even further south for a time, so keep an eye on the Met Office forecast for the latest information.”