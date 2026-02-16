Further yellow snow and ice warnings to come into force across much of UK

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Further yellow warnings for snow and ice will come into force on Monday, covering large swathes of the UK.

They come on the heels of a series of similar alerts throughout the weekend, as well as flood warnings in more than 70 areas in England.

A yellow warning for snow and ice, covering much of Scotland, will be in effect from 3pm.

In the warning area, a period of sleet and snow on Monday may lead to icy surfaces and disrupt car and train journeys, the Met Office said.

At 6pm, a yellow alert for ice will come into force stretching from Edinburgh to Ipswich, covering cities such as Newcastle, Leeds, Sheffield, Lincoln, Nottingham and Norwich.

Two hours later the same warning will be up for Northern Ireland.

All three alerts will remain in effect until 10am on Tuesday.

There were 73 flood warnings, meaning flooding is expected, and 196 flood alerts, where flooding is possible, across England on Monday afternoon.

Jonathan Day, flood duty manager at the Environment Agency, said more than 24,000 homes and businesses have been protected but about 330 have been flooded.

Met Office meteorologist Liam Eslick warned of icy stretches developing overnight.

On Monday, he said: “It will be a relatively mild day especially across the south again, nine or 10C, but otherwise it is around the seasonal average, maybe even feeling quite cold up towards Scotland in those northerly winds and a few of those showers again turn into snow, possibly even on some lower levels through the afternoon as well.

“But as we go through this evening much of the showers across the south will start to fade and start to fizzle away and we will start to see some clearer skies overnight as well.

“So we are expecting those temperatures to fall away and develop some frosty and icy stretches, especially across Northern Ireland, northern England and Scotland, so do take care first thing in the morning on Tuesday.

“Further towards the south temperatures may stay above freezing for a time but you may see the odd frost patch in some rural spots but you’ll see further north those temperatures are touching those freezing levels as well so likely to see some icy stretches here, but that will lead to a bright and crisp Tuesday morning.”