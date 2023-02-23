Get the free Morning Headlines email for news from our reporters across the world Sign up to our free Morning Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The UK is set to have another rainy day on Thursday with the possibility of snow in some areas, as temperatures drop to or below freezing.

After a mild start to the week, Arctic winds are set to bring temperatures back down to the sort of chilly conditions expected around this time of year, while there are warnings of potentially much colder weather to come in the form of a “Beast from the East” system in March.

According to the latest weather forecast by the Met Office, there will be some patchy rain on Thursday, gradually clearing through the afternoon to give some brighter spells later. Winds will begin easing by the evening as frost develops overnight.

The maximum temperature expected is around 10C, compared to the 12-13C seen at the start of the week, while lows are expected to be close to or below 0C.

The shift to colder weather comes amid warnings of a rare atmospheric phenomenon known as Sudden Stratospheric Warming (SSW) that can possibly bring very low temperatures to the UK at the start of March.

There is speculation that temperatures could plunge as low as -10C with concerns for heavy snowfall that could be more than 30 centimetres deep in central and northern Scotland due to this weather phenomenon. However, its impact could vary and depends on certain factors.

In its long-term forecast, the Met Office predicts sunny spells to continue over the weekend amid chilly conditions and isolated showers near coasts. Next week will likely see high pressure dominating, creating rather cloudy but dry conditions for most. Light winds are forecast for the north, increasing towards the south with a risk of gales at exposed coasts.

The start of March brings an increasing likelihood of colder conditions, with a chance of snow showers in many eastern and northern areas.

What is Sudden Stratospheric Warming (SSW)?

A rare weather phenomenon called Sudden Stratospheric Warming (SSW) is expected to hit the UK in the coming weeks. Despite the name, it could bring with it much colder temperatures, snowfall, and disruptive weather conditions.

An SSW occurs when the temperature in the stratosphere, the layer of the Earth’s atmosphere above the troposphere, rapidly increases, causing a breakdown of the polar vortex. This can cause the jet stream, the high-altitude wind that circles the Earth, to shift southward, bringing colder air with it.

According to meteorologists, an SSW event is currently underway, and its effects are likely to be felt in the UK from late February onwards. While the exact impact of an SSW is difficult to predict, it is likely to bring with it colder and drier conditions, which could lead to snowfall in some areas.

However, meteorologists warn that SSW can also cause more extreme weather patterns, including heavy rain, strong winds, and even storms. The effects of SSW on UK weather are expected to last for several weeks and could have a significant impact on travel, transportation, and outdoor activities.

While SSW is a rare phenomenon, it is not unprecedented in the UK and has occurred several times in the past decade. However, this year’s SSW is expected to be particularly intense and could have a greater impact on UK weather than previous events.