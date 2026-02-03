Snow and rain expected to hit UK as Met Office issues weather warnings

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Parts of the UK are set to be battered with snow and heavy rainfall days after Storm Chandra, with yellow weather warnings in place across Scotland and the south-west of England.

The Met Office has warned that further adverse weather could lead to some flooding and disruption, with a chance that fast-flowing or deep floodwater could cause a danger to life.

A yellow warning is in place across Cornwall and Devon until 9pm on Tuesday, with train and bus cancellations and delays expected.

Great Western Railways has apologised for the disruption and warned services between Exeter St Davids, Barnstable and Crediton have all been suspended due to floodwater, and are not due to reopen until Wednesday.

Two yellow weather warnings for snow have also been issued in Scotland, including one which covers the North East, the Highlands and Fife.

open image in gallery The Met Office has issued three yellow weather warnings across Scotland and the south-west of England ( Met Office )

One warning extends north from Stirling and takes in Perth, Aviemore, Inverness, Fife and the Highlands, spanning as far as the Orkney Islands.

It comes into force at midnight on Tuesday, remaining in place until 3pm on Wednesday, while a separate warning has been issued for the Shetland Islands, coming into force at 6pm on Tuesday, where it will remain until the end of Wednesday.

The West and North West of the country are unaffected by the warnings.

The Scottish Environment Protection Agency (Sepa) has one flood warning in place for the Churchill Barriers area of the Orkney Islands.

Ferry operator CalMac announced several yellow and amber warnings for disruption and cancellations of many of its services.

open image in gallery Two yellow weather warnings have been issued for snow in Scotland ( PA )

It comes after the latest figures show an “exceptional” amount of rain led to last month being the second-wettest January on record in Northern Ireland, and the sixth-wettest in southern England.

Northern Ireland experienced 70 per cent more rainfall than the long-term average – with 195.6mm falling across the month, according to provisional data from the Met Office.

This was enough to make it the wettest January since 1877, when 197.1mm was measured, and the second wettest since comparable records began in 1836.

Southern England saw 74 per cent more rainfall than is typical for the month, with 136.8mm – enough to rank it the sixth-wettest on record for the area.

England as a whole saw 50 per cent more than average, with 124.2mm, ranking as the 15th wettest.

Three named storms – Goretti, Ingrid and Chandra – all brought downpours to many areas, leading to flooding and widespread travel disruption.

open image in gallery Storm Chandra caused widespread flooding across Cornwall, Devon and Somerset last week ( PA )

Met Office five-day weather forecast

Tuesday

Persistent rain across the South during the morning which slowly moves northwards. Further rain and snow on hills in the north-east of Scotland. Cloudy but mostly dry in between these systems. Clearer conditions in the South West later with heavy showers.

Tuesday night

Rain continues to move northwards, turning to snow on higher hills in Wales, the Pennines and eastern Scotland. Windy in the North and rather cold. Clearer further South with showers.

Wednesday

Rain and hill snow becomes confined to the North, where it is still windy in the North East. Drier further South with some brighter spells. Temperatures mild here, cold further North.

Outlook for Thursday to Saturday

Staying unsettled through the week with further outbreaks of cloud and rain. Brief bright spells in places with more hill snow expected across northern parts later.