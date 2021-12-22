Woman dies in fall from Snowdon’s ‘most dangerous’ ridge

Experts warn walkers to take extra care this winter

Jane Dalton
Wednesday 22 December 2021 14:55
<p>The peak of Snowdon is often busy with walkers </p>

The peak of Snowdon is often busy with walkers

(Getty Images)

A woman has died after falling from a path dubbed the most dangerous on Mount Snowdon in Wales.

The climber, who has not yet been publicly identified, had been with her partner and dog on the infamous Crib Goch ridge on Sunday.

A coastguard rescue helicopter and Llanberis Mountain Rescue volunteers were called to the scene where she fell.

Crib Goch, which is 3,030ft high, has been described as like a knife edge and “the hardest route up Snowdon”.

Mountainwalk.co.uk calls it the “adrenalin-fuelled, gut-wrenching, scary arête of Snowdon, which is not to be undertaken lightly”.

The woman’s partner and others on the peak had raised the alarm by shouting, and the rescuers escorted them down to safety.

The volunteers also put out appeals to track down her missing dog, which was eventually found.

The experts warned walkers and climbers to take extra care on Crib Goch over the festive season.

They have previously described the ridge as extremely dangerous, warning that novice walkers should not attempt it.

They posted on Facebook that the woman’s dog was at a team member’s house until he could be reunited with his family, adding: “He’s quite happy in front of the fire and a team vet is on her way over to check him out.”

In July, a 47-year-old man died after falling at Crib Goch.

