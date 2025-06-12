Two women die after being pulled from water in Eryri national park
Officers were called to reports that one woman had been pulled from a pool close to the Watkin Path in Nant Gwynant, Gwynedd
Two women have died after being pulled from the water in Eryri national park, also known as Snowdonia, North Wales Police said.
Officers were called to reports that one woman had been pulled from a pool close to the Watkin Path in Nant Gwynant, Gwynedd, while another female was still in the water.
The Llanberis Mountain Rescue Team were dispatched to the area along with North Wales Police, the Air Ambulance and the Coastguard Rescue Helicopter.
The second woman was pulled from the water, however, despite the best efforts of all involved both were pronounced dead at the scene, the force said.
Detective Chief Inspector Andy Gibson of North Wales Police said: "Our thoughts and sympathies remain with the families and friends of both women.
"An investigation to establish what happened is now underway. We are appealing for anyone who may have been walking in or around the Watkin Path area between 6pm and 9pm last night, they are urged to contact us via the website or by calling 101 quoting reference number 25000480868."
This is a breaking news story, more to follow...
