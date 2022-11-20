Jump to content

Walker found dead after falling from mountain in Snowdonia

His body was found near one of Snowdonia’s most popular climbing destinations

Emily Atkinson
Sunday 20 November 2022 14:48
The alarm was raised after the man failed to return to the Pen-y-Pass youth hostel, in Snowdonia

The alarm was raised after the man failed to return to the Pen-y-Pass youth hostel, in Snowdonia

(Getty Images)

A man has died after plummeting 200ft (60 metres) from a mountain in Wales, rescuers say.

The walker, in his 50s, is said to have died from his injuries after he fell from Glyder Fach in the Snowdonia national park.

Emergency services were sent to scour the area after the man failed to return to the Pen-y-Pass youth hostel where he had been staying on Wednesday.

His body was found at around midday on Thursday after a search aided by the coastguard helicopter, the Ogwen Valley mountain rescue team said.

They discovered the man on a “very steep and loose path” that joins up with Bristle Ridge, one of Snowdonia’s most popular climbing destinations.

“It appears that the man had fallen some distance and has probably died as a result of his injuries,” the rescuers explained.

He was stretchered down the mountain and police were informed.

An Ogwen Valley mountain rescue spokesman said: “The thoughts of the team are with the casualty’s family and friends.”

An inquest into the man’s death is expected to be held in due course.

