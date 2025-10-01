Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Sign up to our newsletters
Independent
BulletinTrump latest
More
Best
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Council bans repainting homes and putting up fences in ‘Bridget Jones’ village without approval

Under strict planning laws, villagers living in Snowshill in Gloucestershire require planning approval from the borough council before painting their homes a new colour

Alex Ross
Wednesday 01 October 2025 18:12 BST
Comments
The village of Snowshill, made famous by Bridget Jones’s Diary, where new planning rules are in place to prevent major altercations to homes
The village of Snowshill, made famous by Bridget Jones’s Diary, where new planning rules are in place to prevent major altercations to homes (Getty/iStock)

With its honey-coloured stone cottages, red telephone box and Victorian church, it’s not hard to see why the picturesque Cotswold village of Snowshill was chosen for a setting of Bridget Jones’s Diary.

Although the village near Tewkesbury did not feel the immediate impact from the film’s release in 2001 - the community closed due to foot and mouth disease outbreak - it certainly is today, with it being a popular stop on tour trips from London.

Now, in a bid to preserve the charm of the 165-population village, which features a National Trust manor, council chiefs have laid down strict planning rules to stop people making out-of-character altercations to their homes.

The Article 4 Direction means some work that usually wouldn’t require planning permission will now need formal approval from Tewkesbury Borough Council.

This includes painting houses a different colour, installing solar panels, putting up gates and fences, and installing patios in gardens.

The village of Snowshill featured in scenes of Bridget Jones’s Diary, with Bridget’s parents’ home based there
The village of Snowshill featured in scenes of Bridget Jones’s Diary, with Bridget’s parents’ home based there (Universal)

The move was rubberstamped by borough councillors last week and came after a six-week consultation in the village, where the average price of properties sold last year was £504,000.

“Snowshill is one of the jewels of our borough, and these powers will help to protect its heritage, while still allowing thoughtful and appropriate development,” said councillor Sarah Hands, who oversees planning at the council.

“We’re grateful to everyone who took part in the consultation and helped shape this decision.”

Renee Zellweger starred as Bridget Jones in the film, seen here returning to her parents’ home for Christmas
Renee Zellweger starred as Bridget Jones in the film, seen here returning to her parents’ home for Christmas (Universal)

Snowshill is part of the Cotswold Area of outstanding Natural Beauty, and many of its 50 homes are listed.

At its centre is the 1864-built St Barnabas Church, with a walled cemetery and telephone box outside. The village also features Snowshill Manor, a 16th Century country house once lived in by the architect Charles Paget.

But perhaps its biggest claim to fame are the scenes in Bridget Jones’s Diary, which starred Renee Zellweger and Hugh Grant. Filming took place in a house that featured as the home of Bridget’s parents, where she visited for Christmas.

The village has fewer than 200 people living in the community, but is a popular visiting point for tourists coming to the Cotswolds from London
The village has fewer than 200 people living in the community, but is a popular visiting point for tourists coming to the Cotswolds from London (Getty/iStock)

Shots were also taken of the village green.

Cherly Agg, a Tewkesbury councillor whose ward includes Snowshill, told The Independent the character and views surrounding it made the village one of the most iconic in the Cotswolds.

On the rules being introduced, she said: “It is not unusual to have this type of condition, particularly when you have a National Trust building in the community. The consultation saw a very positive response, I’m not aware of any opposition.

“It’s a beautiful village, and I think everyone wants to keep it that way.”

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in