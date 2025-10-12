SNP launches women’s initiative in honour of McKelvie

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The SNP has launched an initiative to bring more women into politics in honour of former minister Christina McKelvie, who died earlier this year.

Ms McKelvie’s partner – and SNP depute leader – Keith Brown announced the move at its Aberdeen conference on Sunday.

Under the Lead the Change programme, women interested in a career in politics could be mentored by current and former ministers including Nicola Sturgeon, Mairi McAllan and Shirley-Anne Somerville, along with senior female councillors and staff.

Announcing the project, Mr Brown spoke of the times he has heard from women Ms McKelvie had encouraged into politics.

“Given the toxic current climate we are seeing just now, I think we can all agree that support for women getting involved in politics is more important than ever,” he said.

“That’s why I’m delighted to say today that the SNP will launch a new initiative called Lead the Change: The Christina McKelvie Women in Politics scheme.”

He added: “We have to realise how difficult it’s going to be to make sure we can have women confident enough to come to stand in the seats, the hundreds of seats that we have to face (in the local elections) in 2027.

“It’s a tough world for everyone in politics, but it’s an especially tough world for women and this initiative will seek to empower, educate and equip women to step confidently into politics through structured mentorship, education and skills development.”

Mr Brown also thanked the party for the support he received in the wake of Ms McKelvie’s death from secondary breast cancer earlier this year.

“I want to thank you for the love, the kindness, the friendship you’ve all shown to me and to Christina’s family; Lewis, Jack – who is here today – Leo, Christina’s grandson and Maeve, Christina’s granddaughter,” he said.

“Christina embodied everything that the SNP stands for, belief in ourselves and what we can achieve, compassion for others, especially for those who need it most and determination not to quit until the job is done.”