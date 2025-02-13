I am not in the game of being pressured by men, says SNP MSP standing down

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

An SNP MSP has rejected claims she was pressured to stand down at the next election to make way for the party’s Westminster leader.

Audrey Nicoll announced earlier this month she would not run again in the Aberdeen South and North Kincardine seat she has held since 2021.

The news came months after Stephen Flynn had announced his intention to seek the candidacy in the constituency, before walking the decision back following backlash.

In an interview with the National, former police officer Ms Nicoll said she had not been pressured to stand aside.

“By the time you reach my age, and especially having worked in a male-dominated work environment for 31 years, I’m not in the game of being pressurised by men into doing something that isn’t right for me,” she said.

The decision instead came after reflection over the Christmas period, she added, with her initial intention having been to only sit in Holyrood for one parliamentary session.

Rumours of Mr Flynn’s internal manoeuvres have long spread through Westminster and Holyrood, with reports emerging this week of a “hit list” of MSPs he hoped to replace with ousted former MPs.

The Westminster leader denied any such list exists.

Ms Nicoll added: “The hit list is not something that I was aware of, it’s certainly not come across my radar in Holyrood.”

The party, however, has “got to be careful to how we respond” to it, she added.