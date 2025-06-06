Sarwar says surprise by-election win could help Labour back to power at Holyrood

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Scottish Labour leader Anas Sarwar said his party’s shock victory in a Holyrood by-election could help propel him into power next year – as he declared he wants to “gain scores of seats across the country” in a bid to defeat the SNP.

Mr Sarwar and his party celebrated in the early hours of Friday morning after Labour’s Davy Russell was elected as the new MSP for Hamilton, Larkhall and Stonehouse, winning the seat from the SNP.

With the votes showing a swing of more than 7% from the SNP to Labour, Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer said on Friday the result showed people have “voted for change”.

The by-election had been held following the death earlier this year of Scottish Government minister Christina McKelvie.

When the votes were counted, Mr Russell polled 8,559, SNP candidate Katy Loudon took 7,957 votes, while Reform’s Ross Lambie secured 7,088.

And although Mr Russell was elected with fewer votes than Labour secured in the seat in the 2021 Scottish Parliament election, the SNP’s support fell from just over 46% of all ballots then to 29.35% in the by-election.

Reform UK deputy leader Richard Tice insisting they were “delighted” with coming third – despite speculation prior to the count that they could come in second or may even pull off a surprise victory.

Labour’s win came after Scotland’s First Minister John Swinney – who made numerous campaign visits to the area – had declared the contest to be a “two-horse race” between the SNP and Nigel Farage’s Reform.

But speaking at a media event in Hamilton on Friday morning, Mr Sarwar accused the SNP leader of running a “disgraceful” campaign.

Mr Sarwar also insisted the by-election could “help lead the way” to him becoming Scotland’s next first minister in the May 2026 Holyrood elections.

The Scottish Labour leader said he believed the victory to be “even more significant” than the party’s win in the nearby Rutherglen and Hamilton West by-election in October 2023 – which he said had been key in helping to secure Labour’s general election win in July last year.

Mr Sarwar declared: “I think in some ways this by-election result is even more significant than the Rutherglen by-election result two years ago.

“It is right to say, I believe, the result in Rutherglen helped lead the way in helping to elect a UK Labour Government and I also believe the by-election result here will help lead the way to elect a Scottish Labour government next year.”

Looking ahead to that election, Mr Sarwar told the PA news agency: “I want us to gain scores of seats across the country so we can remove this SNP government from office.”

He went on to accuse Mr Swinney of running a “disgraceful campaign” in the by-election, saying that despite the SNP having been in power for 18 years, “the best he had to offer was ‘vote SNP to stop Farage’”.

And while Reform UK came in third in the by-election, Mr Sarwar said Mr Farage’s party could not win the Scottish Parliament elections.

He insisted: “Nigel Farage is not standing to be first minister.

“It is a straight choice – it is either going to be John Swinney, or it’s going to be me.”

The Scottish Labour leader continued: “The choice is stark next year. Our Parliament is not about protests, our election is not about protest, it is about choosing a government here in Scotland.

“The choice is stark – a third decade of the SNP with John Swinney as first minister or a new direction for Scotland with me as first minister.”

However, Mr Tice told BBC Radio 4’s that the result in Hamilton, Larkhall and Stonehouse was “truly remarkable”.

He said: “We’ve come from nowhere to being in a three-way marginal, and we’re within 750 votes of winning that by-election and just a few hundred votes of defeating the SNP, so it’s an incredible result.”

Mr Swinney, meanwhile, said the SNP was “clearly disappointed” with the result.

The party leader said Labour had “won by an absolute landslide” in Rutherglen and Hamilton West – noting the SNP “came much closer” this time round.

But he added: “The people of Hamilton, Larkhall and Stonehouse have made clear that we still have work to do.

“Over the next few days, we will take time to consider the result fully.”