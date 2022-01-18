Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

More than a third of young men who view social media content about men and masculinity have acted on advice from influencers, research indicates.

A new study from men’s health charity Movember found 61 per cent of young men in the UK regularly engage with content from masculinity influencers, according to

They found that the content, which includes fitness, self-improvement and relationship advice, resonates across different ethnic and income backgrounds. However it is most popular among white, full-time employed, university-educated young men from high-income households, the report found.

A significant portion of young men in the UK - 35 per cent - who consume this social media content have acted on advice from influencers, researchers found. This included taking testosterone injections, steroids, or diet pills on the advice of social media role models. Young men who followed these online creators were also more likely to work out despite being injured, compared to those who didn’t regularly follow these creators.

Men who followed male influencers promoting masculinity content were more likely to use smart drugs – substances that claim to enhance cognitive functions like memory, focus, and alertness– than those who didn’t - 24 per cent compared to 16 per cent.

They were also more likely to take steroids - 14 per cent compared to nine per cent - and to use testosterone - 13 per cent compared to 10 per cent.

Young men who follow masculinity influencers had more restrictive beliefs about a man’s role in society than those who didn’t ( Getty Images )

There is no specific data on the number of young men taking steroids and testosterone in the UK, but rough estimates suggest that between 500,000 to 1 million people use steroids.

The research also found that young men regularly watching influencers had more restrictive beliefs about masculinity and men’s roles in society, compared to boys who didn’t engage with these social media figures.

More than half (53 per cent) of those engaging with this content agreed that men should fix their own lives and not ask for help, and 83 per cent thought that men must be providers. Seven out of 10 of those polled believed that women have it easier than men compared with 45 per cent of ‘non-engaged’ young men.

The young people influenced by this section of social media were also more dissatisfied with online dating, and were more likely to believe that men and women have mismatched dating values.

However the research did also find positive benefits from viewing this motivational content. In the UK, 82 per cent of the young men who viewed this content regularly felt more motivated, 61 per cent felt happy, and 48 per cent experienced a greater sense of purpose.

Only four per cent reported feeling anxious, and two per cent said they felt unhappy.

Young men who followed these influencers were also more likely to say having male friends was important, compared to those who didn’t. However they were more likely to prioritise ambitious, wealthy and popular friends compared to young men who weren’t engaging with these figures.

The report surveyed over 3,000 men aged 16-25 from across the United States, the UK and Australia. The research was conducted between May and June 2024.

Sarah Sternberg, director at Movember, said that research “identifies both the positive and negative effects that online content is having on young men”.

She added: “It’s our responsibility to ensure young men have access to diverse perspectives that support - not harm - their mental and physical wellbeing”.