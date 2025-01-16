Soho House boss’ plans for lavish Cotswolds mansion in doubt over Iron Age fort fears

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Plans for a grand Oxfordshire mansion by Soho House billionaire Ronald Burkle are stirring up controversy in the picturesque village of Little Tew – not only among its residents but potentially with history itself.

The billionaire’s proposal for a six-bedroom estate could be thwarted by claims that the site may encroach on the remnants of an Iron Age fort.

The project, which would include an opulent entrance hall inspired by Rome’s Pantheon, a natural swimming pool, a stable block, and even a helipad, has been met with fierce objections from villagers.

Little Tew, a hamlet of just 150 homes nestled in rolling countryside, is known for its tranquil charm, unspoiled by commercial developments. For many, Burkle’s vision of a domed mansion with lavish features represents a stark departure from the character of the area.

Oxfordshire County Council has also raised concerns about possible archaeological significance at the site. A report from the county’s archaeological service notes that the area could contain remains linked to a “multi-vallate hillfort,” a type of fortified settlement dating back to the Iron Age. Although preliminary desk-based assessments have been conducted, the report recommends further fieldwork to confirm whether the site holds any historic treasures.

open image in gallery Ronald Burkle (middle) has submitted plans to build a mansion finished with an entrance hall inspired by the Pantheon in Rome ( Getty Images for CORE )

“There have been few formal archaeological investigations undertaken in Little Tew, and few cropmarks suggestive of archaeological remains have been recorded in the area,” the report stated. “There is potential for features related to a possible Iron Age multi-vallate hillfort to exist on the site with the possible hillfort located at The Manor House, Little Tew, 720 metres southeast of the development site.

“Though the applicant has submitted a DBA [archaeological desk-based assessment], this is limited without any fieldwork being undertaken.”

The report advised Mr Burkle to commission a practical field investigation to search for archaeological remains, using “a professionally qualified archaeological organisation”.

An earlier application for a different design was rejected in 2022 as it was not deemed a “truly outstanding development”. The new plans have received dozens of objections, including a submission from the parish council which stated that “no one in attendance” of a meeting was in favour of the application’s approval.

open image in gallery The American businessman has submitted plans to build a mansion finished with an entrance hall inspired by the Pantheon in Rome ( West Oxfordshire District Council )

One resident compared the plans to something “more suited to Disneyland” than the village, which had a population of just 253 people in the 2011 census. Little Tew has only 150 homes, a church, and is so quiet that it lacks even a pub or any shops.

Another resident wrote: “Rather than being a development of ‘truly outstanding quality’, I believe it to be a proposal of truly outstanding grotesquery.”

open image in gallery One resident compared the plans for the house as “more suited to Disneyland” than the village ( West Oxfordshire District Council )

More recently, however, some comments in support of the plans have emerged. One local said that whilst they acknowledged the “mixed feelings within the community regarding the applicant,” it was “essential to recognize the substantial contributions he has made to the area.” They added: “This investment not only supports local businesses but also enhances the overall vitality of the community.”

Burkle, known for his portfolio of luxury properties, has expressed a desire to integrate into the community, emphasising his track record of supporting local businesses and charities. In an interview, he noted that he had not finalised the land purchase and that the mansion’s designs were created by the current owner’s architect before his involvement.

open image in gallery The report advised Mr Burkle to commission a practical field investigation to search for the archaeological remains ( West Oxfordshire District Council )

However, the billionaire’s ties to Soho House – a chain synonymous with exclusivity and celebrity clientele – have done little to reassure critics.

The proposed site is just a few miles from Soho Farmhouse, a private members’ retreat frequented by A-listers like the Duke and Duchess of Sussex and Leonardo DiCaprio.

For some, the prospect of yet another grandiose development nearby only adds to fears that Little Tew’s character is under threat.