Soho pubs at the heart of London are being urged to host alcohol free “quiet nights” under a dramatic new proposal.

Labour-run Westminster council has suggested a raft of measures to overhaul the offerings of the famous nightlife hub under a new plan which also aims to increase women’s safety, as well as cater for neurodiverse people through “sensory-friendly” nights with reduced noise, dimmed lighting and calm zones.

The scheme, which could change the face of the gritty neighbourhood known for its bars, restaurants and theatre offerings, is intended to make central London more peaceful between 6pm and the early hours of the morning to avoid disturbing residents.

“Westminster After Dark aims to balance the needs of a thriving evening and night-time offer with the wellbeing of the residents who call Westminster their home,” Cllr Geoff Barraclough said.

“We want the strategy to enhance the city between 6pm and 6am as a welcoming, thriving, and resilient place for everyone.”

Under the “Westminster After Dark Plan”, more than 100 new CCTV cameras will be installed, along with improved street lighting.

Extended retail hours and later museum openings have also been proposed to diversify London “away from traditional nightlife options that rely on the sale of alcohol”.

Newly licensed venues will be forced to assess risks to women’s safety, and Transport for London will also be expected to reinstate night bus services.

Kate Nicholls, Chief Executive of UKHospitality, said London's nightlife had the potential to be one of the best and most diverse in the world, and the council had a critical role in enabling that.

“We look forward to engaging with Westminster Council on how it can help businesses both survive and thrive, including focusing on proposals that can deliver that, like the establishment of Late-Night Entertainment Zones,” she said.

"Part of this work should also be about deregulation and reducing cost, and its disappointing that part of the strategy is consulting on implementing an unfair and costly Late Night Levy, which has proven to be ineffective."

The "late night levy" is a tax on businesses such as pubs and nightclubs which supply alcohol late into the evening.

Cllr Aicha Less said Westminster had long been a global hub of activity and culture, drawing visitors from around the world with its unique mix of history, entertainment, and innovation.

“As the city continues to attract visitors and businesses to its vibrant evening and night-time scene, we are prioritising a safer night-time environment,” she said.

“We will help residents and visitors feel more secure with our measures tackling anti-social behaviour and improving women’s safety, which will boost economic opportunities for night-time venues.”