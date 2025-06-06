Most new homes will have solar panels under Labour target, Ed Miliband confirms

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Ed Miliband has suggested that “vast majority” of new homes in England could be required to have solar panels installed.

This announcement follows Downing Street's confirmation a month prior that the panels should be installed on as many new properties as possible. There is speculation that ministers may make them a mandatory requirement on new builds by 2027.

Speaking to the BBC, the former Labour leader and energy secretary described the proposed policy as "just common sense" and said the panels should be "almost universal" on English homes.

The Future Homes Standard, set to be published later this year, will outline the changes to regulations.

The previous Conservative Government considered a proposal that would have mandated rooftop solar panels to cover 40 per cent of a building’s ground area or equivalent.

( James Manning/PA Wire )

“The problem about the previous system was that it said you would had to have a certain percentage of coverage of solar panels, but if you couldn’t achieve that percentage, you didn’t have to do anything at all,” Mr Miliband said.

“Under our plans, we are not going to say that. We are going to say even if you can’t hit 40 per cent you will still have to have some solar panels, except in rare, exceptional cases.”

He added that the number of homes fitted with solar panels needed to be “much higher”.

The policy is estimated to add between £3,000 and £4,000 to the cost of construction, but to then save owners more than £1,000 on their annual energy bills, according to the Times, which first reported the change.

Asked in May whether housebuilders would be legally required to fit the panels, Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer’s official spokesman said: “Of course we want to see solar panels on as many new homes as possible.

“The Future Homes Standard, which will be published in the coming months, will include measures to drive this, we’re working on the detail of that and will provide an update on that in due course.

“But it’s good news for householders who want lower energy bills.”

Under the Government’s new proposals, 80 per cent of new builds would reportedly be required to have solar panels covering 40 per cent of their ground area, while 19 per cent would have slightly fewer because of exemptions, including roof pitch and overshading.

Ministers last year rejected a private members’ Bill aiming to force housebuilders to install solar panels on the roof of every new home, saying the proposals would potentially slow down construction and add to building costs.Labour’s manifesto included a pledge to build 1.5 million new homes over the course of the Parliament.