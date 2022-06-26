A young soldier who died at an Army camp was found hanged, an inquest heard.

Sophie Madden’s body was discovered by Kent police at Overhill Training Centre, St Martin’s Plain, near Folkestone, at 9.35 am on June 10 this year.

The 23-year-old Gunner, in the 3rd Regiment Royal Horse Artillery, was later pronounced dead at the scene by paramedics.

An inquest into her death was opened in Maidstone after police had earlier said her death was not being treated as suspicious.

Reading a statement into the record, assistant coroner Bina Patel said: “The circumstances surrounding her death were that she was found hanging at Overhill Training Centre, St Martin’s Plain Camp in Kent, on June 10 and died from injuries sustained at the scene.”

The cause of death was given as suspension.

Ms Madden was born in Wigan and was based at Albemarle Barracks, in Stamfordham, Northumberland.

After her death was announced, friends, family and colleagues paid tribute to her on social media.

One Facebook user wrote: “That is absolutely tragic. Very saddened to hear such terrible news.

“Thoughts and condolences to her family and friends. RIP young lady, may you rest in peace.”

Another added: “Gut wrenching to hear such sad news R.I.P taken too young. Best wishes to family, friends and colleagues.”

An Army spokesman said: “It is with sadness that we confirm the death of Gunner Sophie Madden, 3rd Regiment Royal Horse Artillery.

“Her death is being investigated and therefore it would be inappropriate to comment further.

“Our thoughts are with Gunner Madden’s family and friends at this difficult time and we ask that their privacy is respected.”

Adjourning the inquest to September 5 at County Hall, in Maidstone, Miss Patel said: “I offer my sincere condolences to the family and friends of Sophie Madden for their loss.”