Independent
Captain of Solong cargo ship that collided with oil tanker charged with manslaughter

Barney Davis
Friday 14 March 2025 20:35 GMT
Comments
Tug boats shadow the Solong container ship as it drifts in the Humber Estuary following a collision with the MV Stena Immaculate oil tanker (Danny Lawson/PA)
Tug boats shadow the Solong container ship as it drifts in the Humber Estuary following a collision with the MV Stena Immaculate oil tanker (Danny Lawson/PA) (PA Wire)

The Russian captain of container ship Solong has been charged with gross negligence manslaughter over the North Sea collision with a US oil tanker on Monday.

Humberside Police say they have charged Vladimir Motin, 59, over the dramatic and costly incident, which has left a crew member feared dead.

The explosive collision occurred off the east coast of Yorkshire on Monday morning with one sailor still missing presumed dead.

A Humberside Police spokesman said Mr Motin from Primorsky in St Petersburg will appear at Hull Magistrates Court on Saturday.

He added: “On Monday, 10 March, Humberside Police received a report at around 11am that a collision had occurred between the two vessels, resulting in one crew member being reported missing.

“Extensive searches were carried out by HM Coastguard to locate the missing crew member, now presumed deceased.

“The family are being supported by specialist trained officers and our thoughts remain with them at this difficult time.”

This is a breaking news story... more follows

