Minehead school to reopen for first time since fatal bus crash
A 10-year-old boy died and six children and three adults remain in hospital following the crash.
A Minehead school will reopen on Monday for the first time since a bus crash which left one pupil dead and others injured.
Minehead Middle School in Somerset closed on Friday after a school bus with 60 to 70 of its pupils and staff crashed on Thursday afternoon while returning from a trip to Exmoor Zoo.
A 10-year-old boy died and six children and three adults remain in hospital after the vehicle left the A396 at Cutcombe Hill near Minehead, overturned and came to rest about 20ft from the road, down a steep slope.
The crash happened between Wheddon Cross and Timberscombe, at about 3.15pm.
Tens of thousands of pounds have been raised for victims following the incident and members of the community have left tributes at the school.
A spokeswoman on behalf of Beacon Education Multi-Academy Trust, which runs the school, said that it would be open on Monday.