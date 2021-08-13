Two killed in plane crash in Somerset

Two people have died in a light civilian airplane crash in Somerset.

Avon and Somerset Police were called at 10.27am on 12 August about an aircraft crash on farmland near the village of Buckland St Mary.

Authorities have confirmed that both people on board – a man and a woman – both died in the crash. While formal identification has not yet taken place, their next of kin have been informed and are being supported by specialist officers.

South Western Ambulance Service sent medics to the scene, including a hazardous area response team and land ambulance crews.

Authorities have confirmed that a police cordon is expected to remain in place into the weekend as the Air Accidents Investigation Branch (AAIB) surveys the area and conducts an investigation.

Superintendent Paul Wiggington said: “This is a tragic incident in which two people have sadly lost their lives”.

“It’s too early to give any further details about the victims but we are making sure the next of kin have all the support they need at this distressing time.

“The Air Accidents Investigation Branch was informed yesterday and deployed a team of investigators.

“We’ve been working very closely with our colleagues from other emergency services at the scene to make the area safe and ensure the investigation can proceed.

“A cordon remains in place and we’d respectfully ask people not to attend the scene while enquiries continue.”

In a statement, the AAIB said on Thursday: “This morning, the AAIB was notified of an accident involving an aircraft which occurred south of Taunton”.

“An investigation has been launched and a team of inspectors are on site examining the aircraft, accident site and making enquiries.”