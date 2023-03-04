Get the free Morning Headlines email for news from our reporters across the world Sign up to our free Morning Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

A mystery ‘bang’ has been reported across Leicester and beyond leaving many baffled.

Posts on social media suggest a ‘sonic boom’ - with hundreds reporting and some saying they felt their homes shake during it.

The noise was also heard in Melton and Northhampton.

Sonic booms are created by the shockwaves created when an object travels through the air faster than the speed of sound.

One Twitter user posted a CCTV video which captures the sound of the bang.

People in Leicester were quick to ask others on Twitter if they heard the bang, with one user writing, “Anyone else in #Leicester just hear a massive explosion?” Another tweeted: “did anyone else in leicester just witness that massive bang and the house shaking?”

Leicestershire Police tweeted: “We have received numerous calls in relation to a large explosion sound heard from various parts of the city and county.

“We like to reassure you that there is no concern however thank you for your immediate response to us.”

It comes after police were called to Fawley Refinery near Southampton on Friday night after similar reports.

Waterside Police said refinery officials had stated that “at this time there is no concern to the public and the incident is being investigated”.

“Refinery employees will be searching the site to confirm and identify any issues but everything is stable,” said police.

Waterside Police said on Facebook: “We have received reports of a loud bang at Fawley Refinery.

“This was also heard by officers from the Waterside Police team and officers from Response and Patrol who were in the Waterside area.

“Police immediately responded to the scene.

“The refinery have stated that at this time there is no concern to the public and the incident is being investigated.

“Refinery employees will be searching the site to confirm and identify any issues but everything is stable and no issue has been identified by sensors or CCTV.

“Fire crews are on standby and the Waterside team will be patrolling the area.”

In January 2021 a similar noise was reported in London when RAF jets were scrambled to help a private plane.