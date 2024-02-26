Pictured: Family pay tribute to ‘adventurous’ son found dead in lake on camping trip

Get the free Morning Headlines email for news from our reporters across the world Sign up to our free Morning Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Morning Headlines email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

The family of a teenage boy who tragically died in a lake have paid tribute “adventurous and fearless” boy.

Sonny Leese Clark, 17, had been spending time with two friends near Rudyard Lake in Staffordshire on Saturday night.

At some point in the night the teenagers “got into difficulty” and fell in the reservoir, police said.

The two other boys managed to get to safety but Sonny’s body was recovered at 5pm on Sunday.

Sonny’s family said: “Sonny - our lovely, kind, good-natured boy. You had grown into a fantastic young man. Always helpful, adventurous, fearless and quick to smile.

“You were a very special and wonderful brother to your siblings, and our lives are diminished for your loss.

“We love you and always will. Seventeen and his life was just beginning the next chapter, his book was too short.”

His former nursery teacher wrote on Facebook: “Rest in peace Sonny Clark. I used to look after you at nursery when you were a baby, I remember you and your family very well, such lovely people, sending all my love to you all.”

A view over part of Rudyard Lake, near Leek (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

A Staffordshire Police spokesman said: “We have been offering our support to his family as much as we possibly can after the tragic news yesterday.

“The search efforts involved an array of emergency services, as well as volunteers who gave countless hours of their time to try and find him from the Cheshire and Staffordshire Search and Rescue charities.”

He added: “We know this incident has caused a great deal of sorrow in the local community and has affected so many people who knew him personally.

“Our thoughts and condolences remain with his family at this unprecedented and tragic time.

“We’d like to thank those who’ve left kind messages and sent their condolences to Sonny’s family, and we ask that their privacy is respected at this time.”