Edward and Sophie receive warm welcome from Nepali village on last day of tour

The Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh received a rapturous welcome from a Nepali hillside village on the last day of their tour.

After spending Saturday trekking in the Annapurna Conservation Area, the royal couple spent the night in Ghandruk – a rural village overlooking the Himalayas, with a strong history of producing Gurkha recruits.

Making their way down stone steps to a square, Edward and Sophie were greeted by colourfully dressed villagers carrying flowers and adorning them with yellow garlands as they went.

The pair made their way under a floral arch with a sign saying: “Welcome to Ghandruk TRHs the Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh.”

They were greeted with a traditional welcome ceremony, which included the presentation of Khadas scarves by the principal of a local school while a musical band played.

The couple were given traditional garments – Sophie wore a ghalek, while Edward was given the male equivalent, known as a bhangra.

They were presented with framed pictures of the mountains as “a token of love from Annapurna municipal principality”.

Sitting behind a decorated table flanked by guests including Lieutenant Colonel Rajesh Gurung – the most senior Nepali Gurkha officer, who is from Ghandruk – Edward and Sophie clapped along to a performance of traditional Gurung dance performed by a local youth club.

Locals surrounded the square to watch the performance and hear a speech by Mayor Bishnu Bahadur KC, who said the “historic bi-lateral relationship between Nepal and the United Kingdom is as strong as ever”.

Mr Bahadur said: “Ghandruk has maintained a historic connection with the United Kingdom for over two centuries since the British started Gurkha recruitment in 1815.

“Ghandruk is well known for breeding outstanding Gurkha soldiers. Ghandruk has produced the highest number of Gurkha majors in the British Army.”

He went on to say: “Your royal highnesses, your presence has graced our village and its people.

“This historic moment will go on our record books and will most certainly inspire future generations to visit and support Ghandruk.

“I have learned that a number of towns in the United Kingdom have twinned with villages in Nepal. I am hopeful that one day Ghandruk will be granted the royal permission to twin with one of the towns in the United Kingdom.”

The duke and duchess then visited the Ghandruk Cultural Museum before a musical parade led them out of the village to the waiting convoy of Land Rovers.