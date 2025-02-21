Funeral held for 15-year-old school stabbing victim who ‘deserved so much more’

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Family and friends of a 15-year-old boy who was stabbed to death at his school gathered to remember a “social butterfly” who “deserved so much more” and “had dreams, plans and a future ahead of him”.

Hundreds of mourners attended Sheffield Cathedral on Friday for the funeral of Harvey Willgoose, who died after he was stabbed at All Saints Catholic High School in Sheffield on February 3.

The death of the Sheffield United fan shocked the city, and the service was also broadcast on a big screen outside the building for those who could not fit inside. Some mourners wore T-shirts with pictures of Harvey’s face and anti-knife crime slogans.

Harvey’s sister Sophie read a poem she had written for him, and his cousin Lana Swirles paid tribute to him as a “loving and caring person”.

She told the congregation: “His laughter was contagious and his kindness knew no bounds.

“His adventurous spirit inspired us to enjoy life and seek out joy in the little things.”

Leading the service, the Dean of Sheffield Cathedral Revd Abi Thompson said: “None of us want to be here today, none of us want to be attending Harvey’s funeral. But we are here, and we are here for each other.”

Sharing memories from Harvey’s family, Revd Thompson said he loved fishing with his granddad, was “never far from a scrape” and his mother Caroline recalled that as a little boy his catchphrase was: “Isn’t it a lovely day?”

She told mourners: “One of Harvey’s great gifts was his love of people, his kindness to others and his ability to talk to anyone.

“Young and old, Harvey had a way with people. He never stopped talking, he lifted people’s spirits.”

Revd Thompson read a tribute from Harvey’s best friend Jake, which said: “It breaks my heart that he was taken from us far too soon in a way that never should have happened.

“Harvey deserved so much more. He had dreams, plans and a future ahead of him.

“And while he’s not here with us in the way he should be, I promise I’ll carry his memory with me every day.”

Revd Thompson went on to say: “Harvey was a social butterfly and he was full of joy. Joy and love and laughter sum up Harvey’s life. A life that was far, far too short.

“Many of you here today will feel pretty hopeless, miserable and afraid of what the world is like, and what the world has become.

“Amidst what feels like a very bleak day there are people here who are full of hope for the world, despite everything.

“Full of hope that the joy that was in Harvey carries far more weight than the manner of his death.”

The service contained several nods to Sheffield United Football Club – “the great love of Harvey’s life” – including a coffin with a Bramall Lane design and mourners leaving the church to famous chant The Greasy Chip Butty Song.

Other music during the service included Harvey’s favourite hymn, “Give me joy in my heart,” and “Ho Hey” by The Lumineers.

As the funeral cortege left the cathedral for a private service at a crematorium in the city, applause broke out from mourners gathered outside.

After their son’s death, Harvey’s parents Caroline and Mark Willgoose released a statement which said: “We are utterly heartbroken at the loss of our beautiful boy, ‘Harvey Goose’.

“Our lives are devastated and will never be the same again.”

A boy, also 15, accused of murdering Harvey has appeared in court and was remanded into youth detention accommodation.

He is due to go on trial on June 30.