Family of ‘precious and loving’ girl who died after she was hit by bus pay tribute

Tributes have been paid to a “loving” teenager who died after being hit by a bus in Birmingham.

Sophie Jain Fletcher was in Sheaf Lane, Sheldon at around 3pm on Saturday afternoon when she was struck. Paramedics attended the scene, but the 15-year-old died shortly after arriving at hospital.

Her family has described their “precious” daughter as a “beautiful young girl with an amazing personality and presence to match”.

Sophie Jain Fletcher was in Sheaf Lane, Sheldon at around 3pm on Saturday afternoon when she was struck (West Midlands Police)

Expressing their own “deep sorrow”, they said she will be “so greatly missed by all her family, friends whether in or outside of school”.

The tribute, released on behalf of the family by West Midlands Police, read: “Mommy will always hold your hand and you will always be daddy’s little princess. Fly high our beautiful Sophie Soph. We will love you, forever & always Mommy & Daddy xxxxxxxxxxxxxxx.”

Specialist officers continue to support the family during this time, while the driver of the bus is helping with the force’s enquiries.

Catriona O'Brien, the 15-year-old’s former dance teacher at Euphoria Dance, has also spoken of her heartbreak at the loss of such a “loving” girl.

She wrote on social media: "It is with a broken heart that I announce the tragic passing of ED’s former student Sophie Fletcher aged just 15 years old.

Flowers and tributes left outside Sophie’s school (Kloe Fletcher/Facebook)

"I had the pleasure of teaching Soph for more than 5 years at Yew Tree Primary School and she was also a valued member of our solihull junior pro team.

"Sophie was such a joy to teach, always so happy and eager to please, always tried her best and was just the most loving little person.

"I am so grateful i got to meet you and spend the time with you i did. RIP beautiful girl, we will never forget you.

"My thoughts are with Sophie’s family & incredible mom Emma whom i had such a fantastic relationship with over Sophie’s dancing years.

"RIP Sophie Fletcher, may you dance with the angels above."

Sister Kloe changed her profile picture on Facebook to a photo of Sophie, writing in the caption, "You had the most beautiful blue eyes, just like my own, our resemblances is how people knew we were sisters.

"And never again will I retaliate when someone says such words, for I will forever cherish them from this day forward."

The teenager’s mother Emma has also changed her Facebook profile picture to a photo of her with Sophie.

A JustGiving page set up by uncle Anthony Hasson to help Sophie’s family with funeral costs has already surpassed its £6,950 target.

He wrote: "It is with a deep heart that we have to say goodbye to our beautiful niece Sophie, who tragically lost her life yesterday at 15 years old in a road traffic accident.

"We are looking to raise a bit of help for her loving parents to ease the burden of funeral costs at this most devastating of times.

"Any help we receive will be so gratefully be passed over to her loving mother who is understandably grieving the worst pain any parent could ever go through.

"Thank you for your help and support at this difficult time. fly high princess xxx."

Police are still appealing for any witnesses to come forward if they have not yet. Anyone who saw what happened or has dash cam footage is encouraged to get in touch by emailing the force directly at SCIU@westmidlands.police.uk or contacting them via Live Chat on their website, quoting log 2467 of 18 March.