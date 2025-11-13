Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Duchess Sophie encountered the formidable "king of spiders" during her visit to the Peruvian Amazon, displaying visible apprehension.

The royal brought her hand to her chest, mouth, and forehead while inspecting the Goliath birdeater – the world's largest tarantula – during a jungle trek.

Initially observing the colossal arachnid on a leaf held by an Amazonian guide, Sophie later took the leaf herself, peering intently at the creature.

Accompanied by guides Rey Mozombite and Daniel Macedo, she navigated the dense forests, also taking the opportunity to hold a green anaconda snake.

Her biodiversity walk included a stop at an enormous Oje tree, where she stood among its twisted buttress roots, gazing up at its towering trunk.

The Duchess of Edinburgh is currently undertaking a 10-day official visit to South and Central America.

open image in gallery Sophie appeared nervous as she inspected Goliath birdeater – the world's largest tarantula – during a jungle trek ( Aaron Chown/PA )

She is travelling to Peru, Panama and Guatemala at the request of the Foreign Office, and also to Belize – one of the King’s overseas realms.

The duchess, wearing a short-sleeved, white, floral blouse, green trousers and black wellies, also spotted a sloth resting in the trees as she made her way through the jungle.

She took out her mobile phone to take photos of the animal as it curled itself around the branches.

open image in gallery The Goliath birdeater was resting on a leaf held by an Amazon guide ( Aaron Chown/PA )

The National Geographic describes the Goliath birdeater as the largest arachnid on the planet.

Dubbed “the king of spiders”, it can weight up to 170g with a leg span of nearly 30cm, but its venom is not lethal to humans, only to small creatures.

open image in gallery The duchess with a local tour guide holds a Green Anaconda snake

It does not usually eat birds, only occasionally, preferring insects, frogs and rodents.