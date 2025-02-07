Cold weather warning coming into force as temperatures plummet

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A yellow cold weather warning is coming into force as temperatures are set to plummet as low as minus 7C.

There is a chance of icy patches developing over the coming days, which could be a hazard, especially overnight.

Yellow cold health alerts have been issued by the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) for a number of areas across England including the North East, North West, Yorkshire and the Humber, and the South East from 9am on Friday until 9am on Tuesday.

This means the weather is likely to lead to an increased use of healthcare services by vulnerable people, and a greater risk to life of vulnerable people.

Stephen Dixon, spokesman for the Met Office, said: “What we’re seeing with the UK’s weather over the next few days is the influence of high pressure and the development of south easterly air flow which will see temperatures drop for many.

“We could see temperatures drop as low as minus 7C in rural parts of Scotland from Friday into the weekend.

“Further south we’re still likely to see through the weekend sub-zero temperatures.

“Rural parts of southern Wales could reach minus 4C from Friday overnight into the weekend.”

Mr Dixon said it would be a “cold period” but not “historically noteworthy”.

Day-time temperatures will be “slightly below” the average maximum for February which is 7C, he said.

Mr Dixon continued: “February has started warmer than average, so it’s going to be a return to more typical February averages, albeit a bit colder.

“From Friday, there’s a chance of some snow drifting in to parts of the south of England and south Wales, however, this is relatively short-lived, it’s not expected to be impactful at the moment.”

He said higher ground in south Wales could see a couple of centimetres of snow.

Saturday is likely to be a grey day for many, drier in the north but rain for many in the south of England, while showers will continue on Sunday but it will be a bit drier, according to Mr Dixon.

There is also a chance of wintry showers on Monday, which is something the Met Office is keeping an eye on, Mr Dixon said.