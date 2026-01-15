Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

South East Water could have its licence revoked by the industry watchdog, as residents still without supply say they have been told some services won’t be open until next week.

Ofwat said it had launched a probe into whether the supplier had breached its licence condition by failing to comply with customer service obligations amid growing calls for the SEW chief executive David Hinton to resign.

If the water company is found to have not met its obligations, it could be the first to have its licence revoked due to a breach of the customer-focused element of the licence condition.

Since November, tens of thousands of households and businesses across Kent and Sussex have faced water supply issues. The latest incident has seen thousands of properties left without drinking water for the sixth day running, with South East Water (SEW) blaming the outage on Storm Goretti causing burst pipes and power cuts.

Residents say they have received mixed information, with some claiming they have been told schools will now not open until Monday, while others have been told the issue will be resolved by Friday.

“It's been unsettling for my daughter, who has already missed a day of school, and we now know that her school be closed from this afternoon until Monday, and to look after I've had to take time off work,” one local told BBC’s Today programme.

open image in gallery South East Water customers collect bottled water at a water station in East Grinstead ( PA )

“It's been over a week now of intermittent supply, with the water coming on for just a few short hours, but at a very low pressure.

“So it was sort of barely possible even to have a shower or that sort of thing, even when it was on most evenings we've I've been going out to collect some water from the centre at the rugby club. It did run out one evening, so we were unable to go.”

A number of MPs have called for Mr Hinton to step down in light of the failures as health secretary Wes Streeting said some water bosses seem “like they’re working from home”.

open image in gallery Wes Streeting said there had been “some variation” in how water bosses across the country respond to challenges ( PA Wire )

“Some of them, you talk to them, they're coming to you on the screen with their sleeves rolled up - on site surrounded by bottles they're dishing out themselves,” he said.

“There are others who, it’s like they're working from home - so they do need to be held to account.”

He added: “It's not right that people are left without water. We understand there are sometimes challenges, especially in very cold weather where pipes burst, but there needs to be more rapid response to support families.”

Tunbridge Wells suffered a sustained outage in November and December, with around 24,000 properties in and around the Kent town left without drinkable water for almost two weeks.

open image in gallery South East Water staff hand out bottled water at a water station in Maidstone, after bad weather was blamed for more water outages in Kent and parts of Sussex (Gareth Fuller/PA) ( PA Wire )

Ofwat has already launched an investigation into SEW’s supply resilience, looking at whether it has failed to develop and maintain an efficient water supply systems, which is ongoing.

Lynn Parker, Ofwat senior director for enforcement, said: “The last six weeks have been miserable for businesses and households across Kent and Sussex with repeated supply problems.

“We know that this has had a huge impact on all parts of daily life and hurt businesses, particularly in the run-up to the festive period.

“That is why we need to investigate and to determine whether the company has breached its licence condition.”

open image in gallery South East Water is under investigation by the industry watchdog after repeated outages have left tens of thousands of households and businesses without supply across Kent and Sussex (Gareth Fuller/PA) ( PA Wire )

Prime minister Sir Keir Starmer said on Wednesday that ministers were holding emergency daily meetings over the ongoing SEW outage.

A number of schools in Kent and Sussex have also been forced to close due to the outage.

SEW chief executive David Hinton was grilled by MPs last week for his company’s handling of the November and December supply failure.

open image in gallery Workers hand over bottled water at a water station in East Grinstead, after bad weather was blamed for more water outages in Kent and parts of Sussex ( PA )

On Tuesday, Alistair Carmichael, chairman of the Parliamentary Environment, Food and Rural Affairs Committee, said he and his colleagues remained “deeply sceptical” about SEW’s version of events presented to MPs.

The committee has recalled Mr Hinton and the chairman of SEW, Chris Train, to provide further evidence to the committee.

Mr Carmichael said the firm appears “determined to find anyone else to blame but themselves”.

“We expect the Chair and Chief Executive to return to the Committee in the near future to face further scrutiny about those events, as well as their performance during this latest fiasco,” he said.

A number of MPs have been calling for Mr Hinton to step down, including Liberal Democrat MP for Tunbridge Wells Mike Martin, who has been calling for his resignation for more than a month.

Bottled water stations remain in place in Tunbridge Wells, East Grinstead and Maidstone for impacted residents and businesses, and location details can be found on SEW’s website.

The Independent has contacted South East Water for a comment.