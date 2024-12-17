Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

A zoo branded the “worst in the UK” is set to close following years of allegations of animal welfare failings and dangerous workplace conditions.

South Lakes Safari Zoo in Cumbria will shut its doors at the end of December after years of scrutiny over conditions, including claims of avoidable animal deaths, disease and neglect.

In 2013, keeper Sarah McClay, from Glasgow, was mauled to death by a tiger and the zoo was later fined £297,500 for health and safety breaches, and in 2017 a council report revealed 486 animals had died in a three-year period.

The zoo announced on its Facebook page it will close to the public on 31 December. In a statement, South Lakes Safari said the decision would disappoint many visitors but invited supporters to celebrate its legacy in its final weeks.

open image in gallery Monkey climbs up to a heat lamp to stay warm ( Freedom for Animals )

The statement did not acknowledge the allegations of malpractice but instead sought to highlight its achievements such as protecting White Rhinos and giving life-saving surgery to animals.

A BBC investigation in October reported overcrowded enclosures, unclean habitats and animals left in distressing states — claims the zoo denied. In July, Westmorland and Furness council imposed new conditions on the zoo’s license after inspectors flagged “major causes for concern”, such as inadequate safety measures.

Other previous reports of alleged poor conditions included an “emaciated” meerkat struggling to find food, bear cages kept dirty for too long and a newborn kangaroo that drowned.

Cumbria Zoo Company Limited (CZCL) took over the administration of the zoo in 2017 after its former owner, David Gill, was denied a licence following hundreds of animal deaths. Despite the new management, allegations of animal mistreatment persisted. Six people who worked at the facility between 2017 and 2022 told the BBC animals “suffered greatly” and that several fatalities could have been avoided.

Animal rights group Freedom for Animals accused the zoo of failing to meet basic welfare standards. Undercover activists reported a series of shocking incidents, including a keeper secretly captured on film talking of how one kangaroo had died, possibly of “lumpy jaw”, a bacterial disease linked to stress, poor diet or faecal contamination at feeding stations.

open image in gallery Overcrowding caused by aggression led some lemurs to attack others, it was said ( Freedom for Animals )

The campaigner investigating also filmed an “emaciated meerkat struggling to find food and warmth in its enclosure”, and its tail appeared injured. According to one keeper, a lemur was presumed to have frozen to death after failing to return indoors overnight.

The zoo’s management has defended the work of its veterinary team and claimed many reported incidents predated its tenure. Karen Brewer, chief executive of the zoo’s operator, reiterated the well-being of the animals remains a top priority as the facility prepares to close.

“We are working closely with zoo consultants and agencies to ensure all animals are placed in suitable, long-term homes where their needs will be fully met,” she told the BBC.

As the zoo prepares to wind down operations, members are being invited to join guided tours in December to say farewell to the animals. “There will be lots of activities for everyone to get involved with, or simply just pop along and say goodbye to your old favourites,” the statement concluded.

The zoo’s operator revealed in its statement on Facebook plans to focus on a new 120-acre site at Tebay. It described its vision for the site as fostering biodiversity while offering visitors opportunities to connect with nature through hands-on experiences, such as interacting with farm animals.

Two rhinos will be among the first animals moved to the new site, which Ms Brewer described as a “safe and efficient” environment designed to prioritise animal welfare. The fate of the remaining animals, including lemurs, giraffes, and kangaroos, remains uncertain as the relocation process continues.

In response to the BBC investigation, CZCL “wholly denied and disputed” claims it had engaged in practices leading to the “death, injury or poor treatment of animals”. The statement followed a letter led by the charity Freedom for Animals, which urged Westmorland and Furness Council to take “immediate and decisive” action, including relocating all captive animals to accredited sanctuaries.

The council confirmed it continues to monitor the zoo and, while some conditions had been imposed, a spokesperson said there was “no evidence of the serious systemic animal health and welfare problems that characterised the collection in the past”.

The council confirmed to The Independent on Tuesday the closure will take place at the end of the year. A spokesperson clarified the council “has not issued a zoo closure direction” and that the zoo will remain licenced during the transition period until the licence is either transferred or surrendered.

“The welfare of the animals is included in the conditions of the current licence, and the operator will have responsibility for compliance even while the zoo is closed to the public,” they added. Applications for a dangerous wild animal licence and a formal notice of intention to apply for a zoo licence have also been received, with the council promising to engage with all parties to ensure the proper licensing process is followed.

Ms Brewer defended the zoo in November to the BBC, accusing Freedom for Animals of pursuing a “hard-line anti-captivity agenda”. She insisted the zoo remains fully compliant with regulations, noting that “three council inspections in the last 12 months” had praised its “excellent veterinary programme”. Ms Brewer added improvements continue to be made to meet licensing conditions.

The council confirmed it will continue regulating the site and overseeing animal welfare during the transition.

CZCL and South Lakes Safari Zoo have been approached for further comment.