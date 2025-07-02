Two teenagers charged with murder after ‘loving father’ stabbed

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Two teenage boys have been charged with the murder of a “loving father” who was stabbed in south Wales, police have said.

Married father-of-one Kamran Aman died in Barry Road, Barry, just before midnight on Monday, South Wales Police said.

The force had attended the scene following reports that a stabbing had taken place.

Two boys aged 16 and 17, both from Llantwit Major, were charged with his murder on Wednesday.

The teenagers, who cannot be named for legal reasons, are due to appear at Cardiff Magistrates’ Court on Thursday.

Mr Aman’s family released a tribute on Wednesday evening in which they said: “It is with profound sorrow and heavy hearts that we mourn the tragic loss of Kamran.

“A devoted husband, a loving father, a cherished son, brother, uncle and loyal friend, Kamran was the heart of his family and loved within his community.

“Known for his generous spirit and kind heart, Kamran brought warmth and strength to everyone he met.

“His absence leaves an immeasurable void in the lives of all who knew him.

“As we grieve this unimaginable loss, we also honour and celebrate the life he lived and the impact he made.

“May his memory be a blessing.”

Detective Superintendent Mark O’Shea, from the Major Crime Investigation Team, said the force was not looking for anyone else in connection with Mr Aman’s death.

He added: “Our thoughts are with Kamran’s family and friends, as they have been since the tragic events of Monday night.

“We would very much like to thank the community for the support and information that has already been provided.

“We are aware that the road closures and police cordons, which have now been lifted, had a significant impact on the local community.”