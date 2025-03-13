Family pay tribute to woman who died in South Wales shooting

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The family of a woman who was shot dead in what may be a case of mistaken identity have spoken of her “kindness, strength and love for her family”.

Joanne Penney, 40, died after being shot in the chest at an address in Llys Illtyd, in Talbot Green, South Wales, on Sunday evening.

In a statement released by police, her family said: “We are devastated by the tragic loss of our beloved Joanne. She was a daughter, mother, sister, and niece – loved deeply by all who knew her.

“Her kindness, strength, and love for her family will never be forgotten.

“During this incredibly difficult time, we ask for privacy as we grieve and begin to process this unimaginable loss.

“We appreciate the support and condolences from the community and kindly request that our family be given the space to mourn in peace.

“We would be grateful if anyone with information could share this with the police investigation team. Thank you for respecting our wishes.”

Emergency services attended the scene to find Ms Penney with serious injuries and she was pronounced dead.

In total six people have been arrested on suspicion of murder by detectives from South Wales Police, and five remain in custody.

They are a 20-year-old man from the St Mellons area of Cardiff, and four people from Leicestershire.

They are a 21-year-old woman and a 27-year-old man, both from Oadby, a 68-year-old man from Braunstone Town and a 39-year-old woman from Leicester.

A 42-year-old man from Talbot Green arrested on Sunday has been released without charge, but has been bailed for further inquiries following an allegation of assault, the force said.

Police said two vehicles – a distinctive beige Nissan Note, registration BK61 ZDC, and a black Volvo XC40, registration FD24 PZF – travelled from the Leicester area after 10.30am on Sunday into South Wales before leaving after the shooting.

On Monday, neighbours took flowers to the cordon and described their shock at the incident.

Some said they had heard a gunshot in the area, which is close to a retail park.

Detective Chief Superintendent Ceri Hughes, who is leading the investigation, said previously: “The investigation has continued at pace, and we are working hard to establish a motive for Joanne’s killing.

“We are exploring several lines of inquiry, including the possibility that she was the victim of mistaken identity.”