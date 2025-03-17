Detectives launch murder inquiry in search for missing woman

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Detectives searching for a woman who has been missing for more than six months have launched a murder inquiry.

Charlene Hobbs, 36, from Riverside, Cardiff, has not been seen since July 2024.

Crimestoppers is offering a £20,000 reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of those responsible.

South Wales Police said the last confirmed sighting of Ms Hobbs was a mobile phone photograph taken of her at a property in Broadway, Adamsdown.

Detective Chief Inspector Matt Powell said: “We have always been determined to find Charlene alive and return her to her family, but despite a huge number of enquiries we have no proof that Charlene is alive. We are now investigating her disappearance as murder.

“While I have always maintained an open mind, the lack of evidence that Charlene is alive means that we are now treating her disappearance as a murder investigation.

“We have spoken to more than 250 people, either known to Charlene or from areas where she is known to frequent, and no one can tell us where Charlene is or that she is alive, which of course we, her family and friends desperately want to hear.

“Several of those we have spoken to believe that she has died but no one has been able to provide any specific details. We are hoping that the Crimestoppers reward will help focus people’s minds.

“Charlene’s family continue to be updated, and our thoughts are with them at this difficult time.”

Detectives and specialist search teams are continuing with extensive efforts to find Charlene and determine the circumstances around why she is missing.

Mr Powell added: “I still firmly believe that answers lie in the community and that someone out there holds key information that will help us find Charlene.

“I urge anyone with information, no matter how insignificant they think it may be, to please contact South Wales Police or Crimestoppers.”

Ms Hobbs, who has a distinctive dragon tattoo on her back, was seen on CCTV in Morrisons Local, Adamsdown, on July 23.

The following day, the photograph of her was taken at a property in Broadway, Adamsdown, at 6.07am.

Her hair was in a bun and she was wearing a dark strapless top.

Ms Hobbs’s family appealed for anyone with information to contact police.

“We still hope that Charlene can be found safe and well,” they said.

“We are grateful for the support of Crimestoppers and the reward to help us find her, and hope that this will help people to come forward with information about what has happened to Charlene.”

A 45-year-old man arrested in connection with the investigation remains on police bail.

A 43-year-old man and a 38-year-old woman have been released without charge.