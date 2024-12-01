Huge 60ft-deep sinkhole opens up in quiet residential cul-de-sac

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

People in a residential estate were left horrified when a big hole opened up in their street outside their homes.

Residents of Nant Morlais, in Pant, Merthyr Tydfil fear they could lose their homes as a result of the large sinkhole that opened up on Sunday.

Around 30 homes on the estate had to be evacuated and the cul-de-sac was closed with people being advised to avoid the area.

The cause of the sinkhole has not been confirmed, but a local councillor told the BBC that it is believed a culvert - a structure that allows water to flow under roads - had collapsed, creating the giant hole.

Merthyr Tydfil County Borough Council took to social media to alert residents and wrote: “Council officers and police have been onsite at Nant Morlais, Pant all morning working with other agencies at the site of a sinkhole.

“No further help or support is needed at this time but thank you to everyone who has offered it. Safety is our main priority.

“To allow engineers to keep working safely, please stay away from the area.”

Local resident Stephen Regan, 55, told the BBC that he feared he could lose his home, which is positioned right next to the sinkhole.

“It was very scary, you could hear it rumbling and collapsing when it was happening,” he said.

“I just want to get back in the house but we don’t know what the situation is at the moment. My fear is my house could go... I’ve never seen anything like this in my life.”

He estimated the hole was up to 60ft deep, adding: “The culvert has collapsed and water has just washed it all away. It’s an older generation on this street so they are scared.”