Sixth person arrested over fatal shooting of woman in South Wales

A sixth person has been arrested following the fatal shooting of a woman in a South Wales town.

Joanne Penney, 40, died after being shot in the chest at an address in Llys Illtyd, in Talbot Green, at 6.10pm on Sunday. It is believed she may have been the victim of mistaken identity.

Emergency services attended the scene to find Ms Penney with serious injuries and she was pronounced dead.

South Wales Police have arrested a 20-year-old man from the St Mellons area of Cardiff, and he remains in custody.

In total, six people have now been arrested on suspicion of murder as part of the investigation.

A 42-year-old man from Talbot Green arrested on Sunday has been released without charge, but has been bailed for further inquiries following an allegation of assault, the force said.

On Tuesday, officers confirmed four people had been arrested in the Leicestershire Police force area in connection with the incident.

A warrant of further detention for them was granted by magistrates on Wednesday.

They are a 21-year-old woman from Oadby, Leicestershire, a 27-year-old man from Oadby, Leicestershire, a 68-year-old man from Braunstone Town, Leicestershire, and a 39-year-old woman from Leicester.

Police said two vehicles – a distinctive beige Nissan Note, registration BK61 ZDC, and a black Volvo XC40, registration FD24 PZF – travelled from the Leicester area after 10.30am on Sunday into South Wales before leaving after the shooting.

Detective Chief Superintendent Ceri Hughes said: “Whilst this additional arrest is a significant development, the investigation into Joanne’s death is continuing and we have a team of experienced detectives and specialist staff working hard to establish the circumstances of this tragic incident.

“We still want any dashcam footage, particularly from commercial vehicles, for any journeys on Sunday, including any dashcam footage or CCTV around Llys Illtyd and the nearby retail park between 5.30pm and 6.30pm on Sunday March 9 which may have captured these vehicles and any witnesses.

“I would urge anyone who has information, either about Joanne’s death or what happened at the property in Llys Illtyd on Sunday evening, to do the right thing and come forward – the smallest piece of information could be of vital importance.”

On Monday, neighbours took flowers to the cordon and described their shock at the incident.

Some said they had heard a gunshot in the area, which is close to a retail park.