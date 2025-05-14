Cryptosporidium outbreak at Cowbridge farm reaches 81 cases

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

An outbreak of a parasitic infection linked to public animal feeding sessions at a popular farm in South Wales has now affected 81 people, with health officials urging the public to take hygiene precautions when visiting farms.

Seven new cases of cryptosporidium have been confirmed since last week, all linked to visits to Cowbridge Farm Shop, Marlborough Grange Farm in the Vale of Glamorgan, during March and April.

The infection has led to 16 people requiring hospital care for at least one night.

Officials from Public Health Wales and other agencies met on Wednesday for the fourth time since the outbreak began to co-ordinate the response.

The farm stopped all public feeding sessions involving animals, including calves and lambs, on April 29 and continues to co-operate with the investigation.

Cryptosporidium is a microscopic parasite that causes gastrointestinal illness and is commonly associated with contact with farm animals.

It can spread easily from person to person and poses increased risk to young children and those with weakened immune systems.

Beverley Griggs, consultant in health protection at Public Health Wales, said: “We are continuing to work with our partners to investigate this outbreak and to reduce the risk of further transmission.

“Cryptosporidium infection often clears up without treatment, but it can be more serious for vulnerable people.

“We advise anyone who visited the farm and is experiencing symptoms such as diarrhoea, stomach pain or nausea to contact their GP or call NHS 111 Wales.”

Symptoms typically appear two to 10 days after exposure and can last up to two weeks.

Public Health Wales warned that infection can still spread after symptoms subside and has urged those affected not to go swimming for two weeks.

Visitors are being reminded to avoid close contact with animals, supervise children closely, and wash hands thoroughly with soap and warm water after touching animals or walking around a farm.

Alcohol hand gels do not provide sufficient protection.

Pregnant women are also being advised to steer clear of newborn lambs during lambing season due to a higher risk of infection.

Further updates and guidance are available on the Gov.uk website.