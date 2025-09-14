70mph gusts possible under weather warning spanning most of England and Wales

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Most of England and Wales will have a wet and windy start to the week with gusts of up to 70mph possible under a weather warning that is active until Monday evening.

Strong winds developed in coastal parts of South West England and Wales on Sunday and will spread widely inland by Monday morning.

A yellow weather warning came into force at 8pm and will run until 6pm on Monday, covering most of England and Wales except the north of the Lake District and far North East.

Those under the warning zone are likely to feel 45 to 55mph west or south-westerly gusts and exposed locations could see these reach 70mph, the Met Office said.

Forecasters predict transport delays and large waves affecting coastal areas, with short-term power cuts possible.

The winds will slowly ease from the west later on Monday afternoon and into the evening.

Met Office meteorologist Tom Morgan said there could be “low impacts in general” but added: “Nonetheless, there could be some brief kind of power interruptions and some travel disruption for the return to work on Monday morning.

“So it will be quite a windy start to the week. Gales certainly possible for many parts of England and Wales, perhaps even severe gales on Irish Sea coasts.

“The strongest winds are expected to be for west Wales and North West England on Monday morning.”

He added that Monday will be “a windy and pretty unsettled start to the week with a mixture of sunny spells and heavy blustery showers”, mainly in England and Wales, but there will be “some fairly brisk winds at times further north as well”.

The coming week will bring “changeable” conditions with periods of wind and rain throughout.

Mr Morgan said: “The ground has started to become fairly wet over recent weeks and it will not take a huge amount more for there to be some surface water, potentially some flooding issues as we go towards the middle part of the week.”

In preparation for the rough weather, people have been encouraged to secure loose items outside their properties and gardens from the forceful blasts.

They should also check for delays and road closures and be careful along coastal regions, the Met Office said.