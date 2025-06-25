Man says wife ‘needlessly suffered’ as hospital admits patient care failings

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The husband of a retired hairdresser who died after a hospital procedure said she “needlessly suffered,” as a report showed other patients also had problems with their care.

A review at Rotherham Hospital studied 68 cases from 2016 to 2021 where patients died or had problems within 30 days of an endoscopic retrograde cholangiopancreatography (ERCP), a procedure used to find and treat liver and gallbladder issues.

Failures were found in the care of 58 patients, while 25 “suffered some degree of harm”, the review said.

Rotherham Hospital NHS Foundation Trust apologised, admitting that the care many patients received was not good enough.

Val Burkill, 73, of Bolton-upon-Dearne in South Yorkshire, had a gallstone procedure at Rotherham Hospital in October 2020 and was sent home soon after, but soon felt sharp pain and was taken back.

Doctors found a tear in her bowel, which led to sepsis and despite treatment, her health got worse and she died weeks later.

Law firm Irwin Mitchell, on the family’s behalf, said the Trust admitted failings in the consent process for Mrs Burkill’s ERCP and that she was prematurely discharged from hospital.

Her husband, Garry, 79, a retired builder, said: “Seeing her as her life slipped away is something that will stay with us forever. We still had so many years together and I feel robbed that these were taken away from us.

“It breaks my heart to think how she needlessly suffered and the treatment she received from Rotherham Trust.

“Our family will never be the same without Val. We knew we owed it to her to get answers regarding her care but it was still devastating when the Trust admitted Val would have made a full recovery if she had received the correct care.”

Mr Burkill continued: “This latest news is hard to accept. We knew there were issues with Val’s care, but we never expected there to have been failings in the ERCP service on such a large scale.

“Not only has this news shocked us but it has brought back the horrible memories around what happened to Val and the pain and suffering she had to go through in her final weeks.

“It’s hard not to think that if she had gone to another hospital for her ERCP, Val would still be alive.”

ERCP is a specialist procedure combining X-rays and endoscopy to diagnose and treat problems in the liver, gallbladder, bile ducts and pancreas.

The review found poor record-keeping, failures in obtaining proper informed consent, sedation problems and delays in care.

The Trust said it paused the service in 2021 after concerns about patient safety and care quality and that it has reviewed cases, contacted affected patients and pledged to improve standards moving forward.

Dr Jo Beahan, medical director of the Trust said: “We apologise unreservedly to patients and their families affected by the failures identified in the ERCP service review.

“The care provided to some of the patients who underwent the procedure was not at the level that we strive for.”