Several injured after gas canister explodes at busy Southall Vaisakhi Nagar Kirtan festival
Footage showed a terrifying explosion and towering flames rip through a food stall in Southall, west London
Several people have been injured after an explosion ripped through a food stall at one of the UK’s largest outdoor religious celebrations.
Southall’s Vaisakhi Nagar Kirtan celebration, which sees thousands gather for the Sikh religious procession in west London every year, was called off after a gas canister exploded on Sunday.
Footage posted on social media shows towering flames ripping through a canvas stand as police shout at hundreds of people to move back from the blaze on South Road just before 1pm.
Two fire engines rushed to the scene to put out the flames, as several people were injured and a number of people were rushed to hospital, the London Fire Brigade said.
Ealing Council made the decision to cancel the festival, which was due to end at 4pm. It urged people to avoid the area as fire crews investigated the cause of the explosion.
A London Fire Brigade spokesperson said: “We were called at 12.42pm today to reports of a fire at a food stall on South Road in Southall.
“Two fire engines and a fire rescue unit attended and firefighters safely extinguished the fire. Crews also removed two gas cylinders, which were alight, from the scene and cooled them to an ambient temperature as a precaution, as some cylinders can explode when exposed to heat.
“Several people were treated at the scene by London Ambulance Service crews, with some requiring further hospital treatment. One fire engine remains on the scene alongside the Brigade’s fire investigation unit.
The Independent has approached the London Ambulance Service for comment.
